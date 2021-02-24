Here's an In-Depth Look at the Stunning T.50s Niki Lauda With Gordon Murray

It's been just a few months since Gordon Murray Automotive unveiled the T.50 supercar, and the company led by the man behind the iconic McLaren F1 has already introduced the T.50s Niki Lauda, a track-only version. A spiritual successor to the F1 GTR, the T.50s is described by many as "the ultimate track car."
But what makes it that great? Well, not only it tips the scales at only 852 kg (1,878 pounds), putting to shame every other track-bred supercar out there, but it also comes with a stunning power-to-weight ratio thanks to a naturally aspirated V12 that delivers a whopping 725 horsepower.
But these are just a few details among a long list of innovations and no-nonsense features. The T.50s won't go into production until January 2023, which obviously means that we won't see it on the race track anytime soon. But Gordon Murray, the mastermind behind it, gives us an in-depth look at the winged supercar, so we know what to expect.
In a 32-minute video call with YouTube's Mr JWW, Murray talks about how he designed and engineered the T.50s and reveals details that aren't available in the T.50s release notes. He explains how different teams designed the road car and the track version in order to avoid diluting both of them. He also confirms that there won't be an FIA-spec racing version since he has no interest in racing the T.50s at Le Mans due to current regulations.
Murray also reveals that T.50s customers will benefit from a special program that will enable them to race the T.50s on various race tracks in Europe. What's more, it seems that there will soon be a GT1 Sports Club for owners of track-spec supercars that will organize events within full-blown racing series. It looks like T.50s owners will get plenty of action in their new track model.
But those are just a few points that Murray touches on in this detailed interview. It's quite long, but it's definitely worth it if you want to take a deep dive into the T.50s long before it hits the race track.
As a brief reminder, only 25 units of the T.50s Niki Lauda will be built; that's only a quarter of the planned production for the road-going model.
