Virtual Front Engine Corvette C8 Sounds and Looks Blasphemous Even With ZR1 Cues

If not for the game-changing success of the eighth-generation version of “America’s sports car,” people would still have no issue buying a very traditional Chevy Corvette. You know, one sporting the classic V8 up front, not in a midship position like today. But General Motors clearly made the right call, and now just about everyone wouldn’t want the LT2 anywhere else than tucked behind the rear glass.
Granted, memories of the older ones will survive for a long time no matter the success of the new incarnation, and even after Chevrolet has already previewed the 2022 model year C8 Corvette some are reminiscing about the aging C7 days. Of course, whenever a pixel master gets involved, we can bet we’re also treated with something that’s virtually tangible to support their case.
Take designer Rostislav Prokop (aka rostislav_prokop on social media) for example, who is clearly no stranger to playing with the looks of both old and new automotive wonders. This time around, though, he fooled around with GM’s decision to rewrite Corvette history and went for a traditional front engine placement.
Because he clearly didn’t invent the CGI wheel (aka it’s not the first time we see a C8 with the V8 under the front hood), he also upped the ante by infusing his own version of the ‘Vette with some higher-performance C7 ZR1 styling cues (we have no idea if he also took the LT5 V8 for the digital conversion). Even that isn’t all that original, so he proceeded to boss level by making the front-engine C8 Corvette render look and sound as if (almost) real.
We’ve previously seen this type of treatment for his “Red Evil” Dodge Charger R/T modernized rendering, but we’re still shocked by the life-like appearance of something that’s clearly not real. If not for the jerky camera frames, that V8 exhaust rumble might easily have people fooled into thinking this could actually exist in the real world... which might be a bit blasphemous in the actual C8 context.
