Front-Engined Corvette C8 Returns, Looks Like a Dragster

As much as people love the fact that Chevy made a mid-engined Corvette that looks like a supercar yet costs way less, they also want to imagine what if would have looked like if things stayed the same. Yes, we are once again talking about a front-engined C8 Corvette.
It's not the 2020 Corvette; that model year has ended, and Chevy is probably getting ready to ask way more than $60,000 for one. If you think about it, prices have been going up and up over the years. The C7 Stingray cost something like $52,000 when it came out and certainly made a splash when it arrived. Maybe moving the engine to the back really did screw things up in one department.
Earlier this week, we featured a rendering video from TheSketchMonkey where he turned a photo of C8 into a front-engined Corvette while talking about some of the things designers may have gotten wrong. Today, the Czech artist Rostislav Prokop went a step further with a classic style for the C8 that exists in the 3D world.
It too resembles a C7 with the headlights from a C8, and that's what it probably is. We recognize some of the features from various 3D models we've seen on the web, but that hood is simply the greatest. It goes beyond the world of street performance and reminds us of a Stingray dragster running an Outlaw 548 HEMI engine. We put it down at the bottom of the article, just so you know what we're talking about.
We'd really like to know how these 3D videos are made, because it looks like the cameraman is walking around in the real world and filing an abandoned parking lot (due to the virus), with the front-engine Vette added later.
Earlier this week, we featured a rendering video from TheSketchMonkey where he turned a photo of C8 into a front-engined Corvette while talking about some of the things designers may have gotten wrong. Today, the Czech artist Rostislav Prokop went a step further with a classic style for the C8 that exists in the 3D world.
It too resembles a C7 with the headlights from a C8, and that's what it probably is. We recognize some of the features from various 3D models we've seen on the web, but that hood is simply the greatest. It goes beyond the world of street performance and reminds us of a Stingray dragster running an Outlaw 548 HEMI engine. We put it down at the bottom of the article, just so you know what we're talking about.
We'd really like to know how these 3D videos are made, because it looks like the cameraman is walking around in the real world and filing an abandoned parking lot (due to the virus), with the front-engine Vette added later.
View this post on Instagram
Front engine Corvette C8!!! What’s it is better? Classic style of Corvette’s or new style with mid-engine? DESIGN | @rostislav_prokop #chevrolet #corvette #corvettec8 #c8 #vette #vettec8 #chevy #frontengine #chevroletcorvette #chevycorvette #americanmuscle #racing #racingcar #car #cars #design #art #artist #rostislavprokop #musclecar #muscle #oldcar #bodykit #blackmamba #fastcar #fastercar #american #classic #classiccar #lights