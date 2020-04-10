Viper Red 1960 Willys Jeep Pickup Is How the Gladiator Should Have Looked Like

The present day Jeep, the one we all know and love, has a very twisted tale to it. Despite this line of cars being historically linked to the onset of the second world war and changing hands repeatedly over the years, it remains to this day a moniker that far exceeds the confines of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.
Born out of the need to create a reconnaissance car for the U.S. Army, the original Jeep was based on an American Bantam design, taken to new heights by both Willys and Ford during the war years. As fate would have it, it was Willys’ product that would become known as the standard Jeep.
So successful was the vehicle during the conflagration that many others tried to copy it, but it was Willys that transformed it in the civilian version that eventually became the forefather of our time’s American off-roader going by the same name.
There were numerous Jeep versions built by Willys and its successors since 1945, starting with the CJ-2A of 1942. A good portion of those models turned into custom industry favorites, spawning incredibly well made machines at times.
One example is this vehicle here, based on a 1960 Jeep made into a rugged pickup. Presently waiting to be sold as part of the Mecum Eddie Vannoy collection sale in June 2020, it looks just right blending the retro-style of the body with the colors chosen for it.
Riding on an International Scout front and 3/4-ton rear axles, the entire body of the pickup rides high above ground thanks to the Rough Country suspension and large all-terrain wheels. Its shiny Viper Red cabin ends in a bed coated in red-tint LizardSkin, and opens to an equally red interior
Under the hood, the Jeep pickup packs a Chevrolet 350 ci (5.7-liter) V8 engine of unspecified power linked to an automatic transmission.
