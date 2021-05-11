3 Moto Guzzi 1000SP “Banfugliera” Is What Happens When Classic Dates Custom

1 Vintage Moto Guzzi V1000 G5 Rides to The Aftermarket Kingdom on MV Agusta Wheels

More on this:

Germany’s go-to Moto Guzzi experts aren’t the kind of guys who will make compromises on their quest to create a sensational entity.

Vintage Moto Guzzi Le Mans III Enters Kaffeemaschine’s Aftermarket Den





I personally find their masterpieces to be thrilling in the truest sense of the word. Take, for instance, the reworked ‘84 MY Le Mans III we



Right, let’s cut to the chase and examine how the Kaffeemaschine crew transformed a 1983 model from Mandello del Lario’s 850 Le Mans III lineup into something genuinely outstanding. From the factory, the chosen donor is put in motion thanks to a longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin powerplant with a displacement of 844cc and two valves per cylinder.







As soon as the bike’s original outfit was removed, Axel’s moto architects wasted no time subjecting its V-twin mill to an extensive overhaul. Thus, a fresh piston kit increases the engine’s displacement to a hefty 1,000cc, while a high-performance camshaft works in unison with a rebalanced crank and a modified clutch mechanism to extract ample performance.



Additionally, you will also find an electronic ignition module and reworked valves, as well as a stainless-steel two-into-two exhaust system, 36 mm (1.4 inches) Dell’Orto carbs, and custom velocity stacks rounding out the powertrain enhancements. With these items installed, Germany’s craftsmen turned their attention to the motorcycle’s framework.







Furthermore, a minute leather saddle can be found sitting atop the one-off tail. For a considerable improvement in the handling department, the brakes were honored with a premium selection of modern goodies, as were the front and rear suspension setups. The cast wheels have been discarded in favor of laced aluminum alternatives that wear top-grade Continental tires.



The cockpit comes with a single aftermarket gauge from Motogadget’s catalog and a pair of clip-on handlebars adorned with bar-end turn signals. Rear-mounted foot pegs appropriately complement the clip-ons on the opposite end of the machine, where you will also come across an LED taillight. Finally, the bodywork received a coat of metallic blue, joined by a neat patch of orange paint around the headlight. When it comes down to magnificent Moto Guzzi-based exploits that’ll soothe just about any rider’s soul, Axel Budde’s Kaffeemaschine is among the topmost enterprises you’ll find on the Old Continent. The workshop is headquartered in the German city of Hamburg, where Budde’s aftermarket gurus busy themselves with crafting some of the juiciest custom two-wheelers we’ve ever encountered.I personally find their masterpieces to be thrilling in the truest sense of the word. Take, for instance, the reworked ‘84 MY Le Mans III we featured a couple of months back, or perhaps their cafe racer-style V7 Sport . Not only do these beasts look the part, but they also host a variety of mechanical upgrades to ensure optimal performance on the tarmac.Right, let’s cut to the chase and examine how the Kaffeemaschine crew transformed a 1983 model from Mandello del Lario’s 850 Le Mans III lineup into something genuinely outstanding. From the factory, the chosen donor is put in motion thanks to a longitudinally mounted 90-degree V-twin powerplant with a displacement of 844cc and two valves per cylinder.The air-cooled warrior generates 81 wild stallions at approximately 7,600 rpm and a generous torque output of 54 pound-feet (73 Nm) when the tachometer displays 6,500 spins per minute. A five-speed gearbox is tasked with transmitting the engine’s force to the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive, enabling the Guzzi to cover the quarter-mile distance in 12.6 seconds at 106 mph (170 kph).As soon as the bike’s original outfit was removed, Axel’s moto architects wasted no time subjecting its V-twin mill to an extensive overhaul. Thus, a fresh piston kit increases the engine’s displacement to a hefty 1,000cc, while a high-performance camshaft works in unison with a rebalanced crank and a modified clutch mechanism to extract ample performance.Additionally, you will also find an electronic ignition module and reworked valves, as well as a stainless-steel two-into-two exhaust system, 36 mm (1.4 inches) Dell’Orto carbs, and custom velocity stacks rounding out the powertrain enhancements. With these items installed, Germany’s craftsmen turned their attention to the motorcycle’s framework.After treating the Guzzi’s skeleton to a thorough clean-up, Kaffeemaschine trimmed the subframe to tighten its proportions. Next, the team undertook the painstaking task of replacing the factory bodywork with a unique attire they’ve manufactured using carbon fiber and Kevlar. Besides that vintage half-fairing you’ll spot up front, the lightweight garments consist of a slim tail section, new fenders, and one gorgeous fuel tank.Furthermore, a minute leather saddle can be found sitting atop the one-off tail. For a considerable improvement in the handling department, the brakes were honored with a premium selection of modern goodies, as were the front and rear suspension setups. The cast wheels have been discarded in favor of laced aluminum alternatives that wear top-grade Continental tires.The cockpit comes with a single aftermarket gauge from Motogadget’s catalog and a pair of clip-on handlebars adorned with bar-end turn signals. Rear-mounted foot pegs appropriately complement the clip-ons on the opposite end of the machine, where you will also come across an LED taillight. Finally, the bodywork received a coat of metallic blue, joined by a neat patch of orange paint around the headlight.