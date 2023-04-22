VinFast Should Be the First Carmaker to Have StoreDot's XFC Cells, But Only in 2025

VinFast publicly believes the StoreDot technology for XFC (Extreme Fast Charge) cells is promising. It would not have invested in the Israeli battery company's Series D funding round in January 2022 if that wasn't the case. StoreDot's new announcement only confirms how close these two companies are. According to the Israeli startup, it just concluded a joint development agreement with VinES, the battery manufacturing arm of Vingroup. You already know which car company this Vietnamese giant owns, right?

13 photos Photo: StoreDot