StoreDot States More than 15 Companies Are Testing Its 100in5 XFC Cells

We have several car brands all over the world. However, there are not so many automakers: 13 car manufacturers control 54 of the most influential brands. Some of them can have 14 brands (like Stellantis). This is why StoreDot has a surprising number of companies testing its 100in5 XFC cells. The Israeli startup said 15 companies are currently trying them.
To be more precise, StoreDot mentioned original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which discards simple brands. Polestar and Volvo are brands controlled by Geely, and both are early investors in the Israeli startup. Did StoreDot count them separately or as part of a unique car company? We’ll probably never know, even with the map that StoreDot released.
The image presents StoreDot icons in the U.S., Sweden, France, Italy, Germany, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. There are ten icons for nine countries, and India presents two of them. Tata is certainly one of the car companies testing it there. The other one is Ola Electric, a two-wheel vehicle company that is also an OEM but not an automaker.
In Vietnam, we know that VinFast is checking the A-cell samples as a relevant StoreDot investor. In Germany, StoreDot said Mercedes-Benz is also interested in the technology. Still, that country and France, Italy, the U.S., Japan, and South Korea have several carmakers that may also be among those testing the cells.
We just have no idea why the Israeli startup said it has over 15 car companies evaluating its “Extreme Fast Charging” (XFC) batteries. When companies do not want to be precise, they usually refer to quantities in decimals, such as more than ten or a bit less than 20. We’ll suppose the accurate number is somewhere between 15 and 20.
The first iteration of the silicon-dominant chemistry StoreDot uses promises to recover 100 miles (161 kilometers) in five minutes, hence the 100in5 name. These cells could be made using current battery manufacturing machines, which should save a lot of money for cell companies interested in licensing the technology.
Currently, all StoreDot samples are produced by EVE Energy, a Chinese battery producer. According to the Israeli startup, it “has additional potential manufacturing partnerships in the pipeline for this year.” If you observe the map the company shared, there is not a single icon in China, which is something StoreDot may want to fix as soon as possible. It may also be on purpose.
Apart from CATL, most other battery producers in that country are connected to a car company. In other words, Chinese EV makers may like StoreDot’s solution so much that they may want to analyze it and develop something similar on their own. As most Chinese carmakers are controlled by the Chinese government, suing them could be useless. That said, the Israeli startup may prefer to stay away from that market until it has more muscles to protect its intellectual property. Another possibility is that it has tried, but nobody there was interested. StoreDot would not tell us if that was the case.
The image presents StoreDot icons in the U.S., Sweden, France, Italy, Germany, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. There are ten icons for nine countries, and India presents two of them. Tata is certainly one of the car companies testing it there. The other one is Ola Electric, a two-wheel vehicle company that is also an OEM but not an automaker.
In Vietnam, we know that VinFast is checking the A-cell samples as a relevant StoreDot investor. In Germany, StoreDot said Mercedes-Benz is also interested in the technology. Still, that country and France, Italy, the U.S., Japan, and South Korea have several carmakers that may also be among those testing the cells.
We just have no idea why the Israeli startup said it has over 15 car companies evaluating its “Extreme Fast Charging” (XFC) batteries. When companies do not want to be precise, they usually refer to quantities in decimals, such as more than ten or a bit less than 20. We’ll suppose the accurate number is somewhere between 15 and 20.
The first iteration of the silicon-dominant chemistry StoreDot uses promises to recover 100 miles (161 kilometers) in five minutes, hence the 100in5 name. These cells could be made using current battery manufacturing machines, which should save a lot of money for cell companies interested in licensing the technology.
Currently, all StoreDot samples are produced by EVE Energy, a Chinese battery producer. According to the Israeli startup, it “has additional potential manufacturing partnerships in the pipeline for this year.” If you observe the map the company shared, there is not a single icon in China, which is something StoreDot may want to fix as soon as possible. It may also be on purpose.
Apart from CATL, most other battery producers in that country are connected to a car company. In other words, Chinese EV makers may like StoreDot’s solution so much that they may want to analyze it and develop something similar on their own. As most Chinese carmakers are controlled by the Chinese government, suing them could be useless. That said, the Israeli startup may prefer to stay away from that market until it has more muscles to protect its intellectual property. Another possibility is that it has tried, but nobody there was interested. StoreDot would not tell us if that was the case.