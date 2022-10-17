VinFast Jumpstarts Its European Career With the Launch of the VF 6 and VF 7 Crossovers

VinFast launched in 2017 as a car company, and at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, it introduced its first models, the LUX SA2.0 and the LUX A2.0. as redesigned BMX X5 and BMW 5 Series, respectively. The Vietnamese company has gone a long way since then and is now ready to start its European career with an all-electric lineup.
VinFast is one of the first carmakers to ditch combustion engine vehicles and offer battery-electric cars exclusively. This is a major step for the company that amused many people (myself included) at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The VinFast VF 8 and VF 9 are already available worldwide since January, with deliveries planned for the year’s end. VinFast announced that 65,000 orders had been received for the two SUVs. Now, it’s time for the smaller VF 6 and VF 7 crossovers to make their European debut.
You’d forgive VinFast for not having any hard facts about their smaller crossovers, even though they were first introduced in January at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. VinFast only recently delivered their first 100 examples of the VF 8 in Vietnam, with around 5,000 units expected to be handed to customers in international markets later this year. The smaller crossovers will, no doubt, follow later down the line.
We would’ve loved some technical data, but we have nothing besides the fact that both crossovers are designed by Torino Design. This contrasts with their bigger brothers, which were designed by Pininfarina. The VF 6 is a B-segment crossover, and the VF 7 belongs to the C-segment, so you see why both are crucial for VinFast’s European success. Like the VF 8 and VF 9, they will sell with a comprehensive 10-year warranty, unprecedented in the automotive industry.
The VF 6 and VF 7 sport an elegant design with the company’s signature front face and feature a glass cockpit which is not far from what Tesla offers. The Vietnamese company still offers physical buttons, which is a nice addition. VinFast will provide a comprehensive ADAS package and Smart Services, aiming for a 5-star Euro NCAP rating.
Like other startups, VinFast will rely on a fleet of electric service vans to service and repair its vehicles as the first option. Likewise, it will roll out several charging initiatives in Europe. These include access to around 300,000 charge points across multiple network providers throughout Europe, thanks to a partnership with Bosch.
