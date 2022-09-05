VinFast Presents VF 8 and VF 9 in Germany, Confirms 25 Dealers in the Country until 2024

SUV

The VF 8 and VF 9 made their German debut at the IFA Berlin, the oldest technology industry event in the country. The Vietnamese company wanted the visitors to know the brand. Apart from those that read automotive news, most people must have no idea what VinFast is. If that is no big deal for affordable products, that can be a complex challenge to beat for an automaker.Besides clever PR work, the Vietnamese company’s investment in a widespread dealership network is also fundamental. VinFast said the first cities to get stores will be major ones, such as Berlin, Cologne, Frankfurt, and Munich.These dealerships will offer the VF 8 in two trims: Eco and Plus. VinFast did not disclose which equipment these trims include, but the VF 9 will have the same ones. The smaller electrichas two battery pack options, and both will be available in Europe: 82or 87.7 kWh. The VF 9 will also get its two battery pack options there: 92 kWh or 123 kWh, one of the biggest battery packs we’ve ever seen in passenger vehicles.To convince people they should trust VinFast’s products, both electric SUVs will come with a massive warranty: 10 years or 200,000 kilometers (124,274 miles), whatever comes first). VinFast is also offering the battery pack leasing deal it has in the U.S., but we have no idea how much it will cost on the Old Continent. We’ll ask VinFast for the details.