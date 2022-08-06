This Non-American Carmaker Is on a Hiring Spree, It's Also Building a Plant in the U.S.

In these market conditions, looking for more talent might feel like a gamble. However, VinFast is not messing around. The aspiring automaker is trying to attract as many as 8,000 more employees than it currently has. And get this – the current hiring plans don’t include the 7,500 jobs that’ll be created soon in the U.S.
It might make you wonder why others like Tesla, Rivian, or Ford are slashing their workforce when you hear that VinFast – an auto company that has barely set foot in the U.S. – is trying to add another 8,000 people to its roster. That being said, each company has its own needs and plans that are meant to help them make it out of the current economic scenario. For some, there’s a desperate need for a much-needed revamp, while for others things have gotten a tiny bit out of hand.
But, on the other side of the spectrum, VinFast is betting everything it’s got on making it big. The automaker started a hiring process that aims to make space for an extra 8,000 employees at its plant in Vietnam. Once finished, the company would employ approximately 14.000 in the Asian country.
The plant in Vietnam can manufacture around 250,000 vehicles per year. But with upgrades, the number of units produced could grow to 600,000 by 2026, according to Reuters.
VinFast is aggressively pushing to make space for its all-electric vehicles. The company wants to fill the gap left by legacy automakers and new EV manufacturers that don’t offer a proper SUV yet. Tesla’s and BMW’s crossovers and SUVs aren’t yet ready to get in everyone’s garage. VinFast’s VF 8 and VF 9 aim to change this.
Over 8,000 Americans already placed an order with the Vietnamese car company. The first customer units will arrive by the end of the current year.
VinFast is also investing close to $2 billion in a plant located in Chatham County, North Carolina where it will produce its Pininfarina-designed all-electric SUVs.
