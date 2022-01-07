Vinfast Is an All-Electric Vietnamese Automaker That Could Be the Next Tesla

This year’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas is perhaps the most captivating. Automobiles are moving to electric, and every automaker is trying to outshine their competition with the most innovative futuristic tech for the consumer market. Not many people have heard of Vinfast, but soon we’ll all know about them. The Vietnamese manufacturer has gone all-electric and showcased a line-up of five different models at the 2022 CES.
Forget Lucid. This Vietnamese electric manufacturer is aiming for the big boys. They showcased a full range of their line up including the VF5, VF6, VF7, VF8, and VF9. Shmee150, also known as Tim Burton, got the exclusive chance to review the VF9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Vinfast introduced three new models to their lineup, the smallest of the models, the VF5, VF6, and the VF7. Centerstage is the flagship VF9 and VF8 rebranded from e35 (VF8) and e36 (VF9). Vinfast dropped the ‘e’ designation since their entire lineup is going fully electric. The Vietnamese manufacturer will be the first automaker in the world who has made internal combustion engines and has gone fully electric by 2022.
According to Burton, both the VF8 and VF9 will be available in the U.S. The VF5, VF6, and VF7 are currently only available for the Vietnamese market. The VF6, however, should arrive in the U.S. in a year.
The flagship VF9 sits at about 5 meters long. It’s a seven-seater SUV with a three-row seating configuration. It comes with a 106kWh battery and makes 402 HP with a range of 350 miles. The prices start at $56,000, that’s inclusive of a battery leasing program that makes it possible for Vinfast to look after and manage the entire battery process for when and if it gets depleted.
The Vietnamese manufacturer has made a significant investment and a big move in the auto industry. They only started five years ago with a combustion engine, and they are currently an all-electric car manufacturer offering five EV models. They have also collaborated with Italian design company Pininfarina.
