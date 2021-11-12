Video: Dodge Viper POV Drive Is Enough to Give You an Adrenaline Rush

For a basic sports car that originally came out in early 1990s, and was officially phased off four years ago, the Dodge Viper sure got its 15 minutes of fame, and then some. As a matter of fact, enthusiasts still get excited when talking about it, and driving one is probably on the bucket list of most.
It may not have been the most refined driver’s car ever made, but the brutal sound, exciting straight-line acceleration, and even the fast cornering capability of certain specifications make it a true dream ride. On top of that, you get a basic construction, massive engine under that long hood, hooked up to a stick shift and rear-wheel drive, and a spartan cockpit compared to modern vehicles.
The driver-oriented cabin is very basic. It has traditional dials behind the old-school steering wheel, an HVAC system with rotary dials, air vents, additional water, voltage, and oil gauges, decent audio, handbrake lever, wipers, lights, seat controls, and that’s about it. Depending on the model and when it was made, fine leather upholstery, combined with some lively trim, is also part of the package, but beyond this, it’s you and the road, separated by some metal.
As a result, what you see is definitely what you get, sprinkled with an extra seat next to the driver and decent trunk capacity under the tailgate, and lots of road massage due to the stiff suspension. Moreover, you have to constantly be on top of it, or you will lose the back end, especially when attacking corners or driving it in the wet.
Now, if you have a soft spot for the Dodge Viper, then you have come to the right place, as you are about to see one attack the road, from the driver’s perspective. At a little over 16 minutes long, the video depicts the SRT-10 VOI.9 Edition and includes a lot of feedback, so we’d open that bag of chips now if we were you.
