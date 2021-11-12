Britweek Beverly Hills Car Show to Host Some of Britain's Greatest Automobiles

Britain has provided the world with some of the most famous, most innovative, and most alluring cars ever. This weekend, 75 of them will be on display in Beverly Hills for Britweek.
Back in 2007, Nigel Lythgoe, "American Idol" and "So You Think You Can Dance" producer helped start the event that drew some 700 attendees in 2019. Now, after a year of online-only events, they hope even more will come to see the show.
The event will start at the world-famous Petersen Museum and then proceed through Beverly Hills. Some of the participating cars are truly spectacular. One is an original 1962 Lotus Seven S2.
The Lotus Seven has led to numerous tribute and recreation cars. It's famous for the incredibly simple design that lends itself to quickness. With no fixed roof and very little bodywork up front, it's like a go-kart for the road.
Another special vehicle scheduled to attend is a 2005 TVR Sagaris. That's notable for many reasons. The Sagaris is widely considered to be one of the most extreme vehicles ever produced by the now mostly defunct TVR brand.
It's powered by a 4.0-liter engine that makes 406 horsepower and 349 pound-feet of torque. Oh yea, and it's the only one in the USA. Built with mostly fiberglass parts, TVR never went to the trouble of making the Sagaris (or most of their other models) conform to safety standards here in the USA.
Other cars attending include Steve McQueen's 1956 Jaguar XKSS, a 1948 Bentley MK VI Mallalieu Mercia Roadster, and one of only two 1947 Rolls Royce Inskips ever handmade.
Celebrity appearances will be on the menu as well. Renowned Porsche aficionado Magnus Walker will be there too. Britweek 2021 is sure to be one of the highlights of this year. We can't wait to see what unannounced cars might show up and surprise us.
The event will start at the world-famous Petersen Museum and then proceed through Beverly Hills. Some of the participating cars are truly spectacular. One is an original 1962 Lotus Seven S2.
The Lotus Seven has led to numerous tribute and recreation cars. It's famous for the incredibly simple design that lends itself to quickness. With no fixed roof and very little bodywork up front, it's like a go-kart for the road.
Another special vehicle scheduled to attend is a 2005 TVR Sagaris. That's notable for many reasons. The Sagaris is widely considered to be one of the most extreme vehicles ever produced by the now mostly defunct TVR brand.
It's powered by a 4.0-liter engine that makes 406 horsepower and 349 pound-feet of torque. Oh yea, and it's the only one in the USA. Built with mostly fiberglass parts, TVR never went to the trouble of making the Sagaris (or most of their other models) conform to safety standards here in the USA.
Other cars attending include Steve McQueen's 1956 Jaguar XKSS, a 1948 Bentley MK VI Mallalieu Mercia Roadster, and one of only two 1947 Rolls Royce Inskips ever handmade.
Celebrity appearances will be on the menu as well. Renowned Porsche aficionado Magnus Walker will be there too. Britweek 2021 is sure to be one of the highlights of this year. We can't wait to see what unannounced cars might show up and surprise us.