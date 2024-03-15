Vicious ProCharged Chevy Camaro Rolls Over Audi, Z06, Supra and Goes Out In Cloud of Smoke

Has it ever happened that you witnessed something and wanted to know more about that particular incident but couldn't? Well, sometimes, the world of social media still comes full circle.
Not long ago, the good folks over at the racing-focused ImportRace channel on YouTube, who usually love drag races at Island Dragway, were out at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, for some 65-mph roll start fun. Known as The Tricky Triangle, this superspeedway allows for incredible speeds on its straight line – thus making it the perfect fit for a bit of top-speed partying.
Among the challengers, there was also a beautiful 2013 Chevy Camaro equipped with something monstrous under the hood because it quickly became the main star of the show. First, it put everything into the proper perspective against another retired nameplate – a yellowish Audi TT RS was narrowly beaten by the green GM monster.
Secondly, a fellow GM peer, the Corvette Z06, developed a quick top-speed inferiority complex and had to declare the Camaro victorious. After these two victories, the third time is always the charm – though not necessarily in a positive way. The third challenger was an old Supra Mk4, and the Toyota didn't fare any better than the other two. Unfortunately, at the end of the pass, a big cloud of smoke came out from the back of the Camaro, and its feisty roll career ended abruptly that day.
Now, the good folks over at The Drage Race channel have found some time to reveal what went wrong at Pocono Raceway, in case you were wondering, just as we did. The footage first shows the races, just in case anyone missed the action in the first place. We also get to see the 'exploding' incident from the Chevy owner's onboard camera after witnessing the staggering difference between the Camaro and the Supra – 7.69s at 158 mph versus 10.45s at 156 mph.
The onboard footage is also a great way to make sense of how that speed translates to the car, and the great roar of the modified V8 accompanies the visuals. After that, it's time to meet the owner, who tells us his 2013 Chevy Camaro SS 1LE with a "built V8, built trans, built rear, F-1C ProCharger (supercharger), and E85." However, after running "solid" for about five years, the car needs a new motor because this V8 "blew up" as they consistently pushed it up to 22 psi, and the owner guesses "it finally had enough" as he was trying to push through into the 160s (mph).
Because images make out a thousand words or more, the videographer was also kind enough to show us the damage done to the V8 – which includes a broken piston cylinder wall, among other things! Ouch, right?
