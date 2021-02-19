Very Clean 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 "Rumble Bee" Shows Less Than 20,000 Miles

Household Name Raleigh Bikes Still Going Strong, Drops e-MTB for Under $2K

Currently sitting at $8,000 with seven days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer, this immaculate Rumble Bee left Courtesy Dodge of Ravenna, Ohio, with a total price of $32,185 on the window sticker. In today’s money, that works out to roughly $44,085, which is almost the price of a brand-new Rebel. Approximately 8,700 units were produced, and the one we’ve found on Bring a Trailer is probably the cleanest example out there. Chassis number 1D7HA16D15J533322 is a Second Swarm model offered at no reserve with 19,535 miles (31,439 kilometers) on the odometer and a rust-free underside.Second Swarm number 3,454 is based on the SLT trim level with 4x2 and the regular cab. Finished in black over gray and beautified with V8 bees on the sides of the bed, the HEMI-engined street truck rocks a 40/20/40 bench seat with premium cloth upholstery and power driver’s adjustments.According to the window sticker, which is included in the sale, the Rumble Bee carried a base price of $23,380 when it was new. Optional equipment includes the Customer Preferred Package, five-speed automatic transmission with a 3.92 axle ratio, the anti-spin differential, rear window defroster, AM/FM stereo with cassette and CD players, and the 20-inch aluminum polished wheels that currently feature Goodyear Wranglerall-season tires.A cast-iron block makes the 5.7-liter Magnum a properly robust motor, and it’s unapologetically potent as well, given the age of the short-bed pickup. 345 horsepower and 375 pound-feet (508 Nm) of torque are more than enough to light up the rears into a puff of smoke. However, the free-breathing engine isn’t a byword for fuel economy at 12 miles to the gallon in the city and 17 miles per gallon on the highway (19.6 and 13.8 liters per 100 kilometers, respectively).Currently sitting at $8,000 with seven days of bidding left on Bring a Trailer, this immaculate Rumble Bee left Courtesy Dodge of Ravenna, Ohio, with a total price of $32,185 on the window sticker. In today’s money, that works out to roughly $44,085, which is almost the price of a brand-new Rebel.

