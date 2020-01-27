Verde Baca Lamborghini Huracan Evo Looks Like a Military Machine

When I drove the Lamborghini Huracan Evo last year, the Italian temptress was obviously a fresh arrival, which meant the standout specs hadn't landed yet. Well, we can now talk about such eye-catching configurations, with the one sitting before us being an example as good as any.
The main shade covering this V10 monster is called Verde Baca. This is a matte finish that might just help the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine pass as a military vehicle (hey, soldiers sometimes need to reach a specific location really quickly).
Nevertheless, the main color of the car is just part of its personality. As the Raging Bull fans among us already suspected, this supercar has been configured with the help of Ad Personam, the Italian automotive producer's customization arm.
For instance, there's also an accent color, which may or may not be Oro Bacchus (here's an example of the Aventador SVJ that uses this as its main attire). The shade is featured on elements such as the lower front apron, the door mirrors, the side skirts and the rear diffuser - as I mentioned in the Huracan Evo review, the colored diffuser specs do split opinions.
It's worth noting that the said accent hue has also made its way inside the Huracan Evo. And, at least judging by what we can see in the photos introduced by the Instagram post below (thank you, Lamborghini Palm Beach), the color takes up quite a bit of real estate on the seats. Lamborghini's forged composite carbon fiber is another delight of the cabin.
This makes for a brilliant opportunity to remind you that the Evo is more than a simple mid-cycle revamp. For instance, the newcomer has become considerably more playful than the "standard" Huracan, as you'll be able to notice in the toy-loaded video at the bottom of the page.
