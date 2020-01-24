Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD Rendered with Ferrari Headlights, Looks Composed

A rendering portraying a Lamborghini with Ferrari headlights sounds a bit off, doesn't it? Well, you should know this is how the pixel real works nowadays - as more and more visual efforts of the sort land on social media, such heretic efforts are inevitable.
However, while the sheer introduction of this rendering is not a surprise, the way in which the lights clusters of the Maranello machine fit the nose of its Sant'Agata Bolognese rival certainly deserves such a label - pixel tip to digital artist Nicolas Proulx for this eye candy.
We're looking at the latest model introduced by the Raging Bull, namely the Huracan Evo RWD, which packs a cleaner front end design than the "standard" AWD model. As for the newfound eyes of the supercar come from the now-retired Ferrari 488 GTB (this has been replaced by the F8 Tributo, remember?).
Of course, such a pixel portrait isn't likely to result in a build, despite the fact that the current custom car scenery involves blasphemous projects such as the twin-turbo Porsche 911 GT3 RS we discussed yesterday.
However, you can expect the two Italian carmakers to respond differently to this rendering, with this being based on how the two companies have reacted to similar stunts in the past.
For one thing, Ferrari is famous for the cease and desist letters its lawyers send to those who are believed to take Prancing Horse customization too far, with builds and renderings alike being targeted - have you noticed the Fezza badge on the nose of this Huracan?
Then again, Lamborghini has a much more relaxed attitude. For instance, Ferruccio Lamborghini's nephew, Fabio, has signed this extreme Espada Hot Rod. Then there's the Huracan drift car built by pro slider Mad Mike, which the carmaker accepted on the condition that the V10 doesn't get taken down the forced induction route, which is why the athlete installed a nitrous setup - here's the Lambo engaging in some sort of drift battle with a Kamaz race truck at last year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.
So no, it wasn't a coincidence that Canadian music producer Deadmau5 grabbed a Lamborghini Purracan after Ferrari forced him to lose the Nyan Cat wrap on his Purrari 458.
