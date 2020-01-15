Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag Races Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, Fight Gets Brutal

The successors for the Porsche 911 GT2 RS and the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ are still some years away, so one might wonder how a day in the life of the current models looks like.
Given the collector car value of the Rennsport Neunelfer and the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine, some of these toys, unfortunately, spend their time locked away in garages. Then again, there are many examples that get put to hooning work and we're here to discuss just that.
To be more precise, a 2RS and an SVJ recently took part in a drag race, with the shenanigan being just as velocity-violent as you'd expect.
Alas, the owners of the supercars decided to skip the drag strip, thus duking it out on the highway. As such, the machines went for a rolling start, since this minimizes traffic disruption and allows the drivers to get on with the race quicker.
Returning to the timing aspect mentioned in the intro, the fact that these toys are no longer fresh means certain owners wish to keep them uber-sharp. As such, both the Lamborghini (770 hp in stock form) and the Porsche (700 ponies in factory trim) have been gifted with basic mods, such as a custom exhaust and an ECU tune.
As you'll notice in the clip below, the Aventador served as the camera car and, since its naturally aspirated V12 brings a definitive victory in the aural battle, this is a serious asset. Speaking of the video portraying the race, it almost looks like there were efforts made to keep the massive wing of the 911 GT2 RS out of the frame. On a more serious note, we have to keep in mind that the also-generous fixed wing of the Aventador SVJ generates less drag, thanks to the active aero on the Italian exotic.
PS: Please don't use this shenanigan as an example and make sure to head for the track when those racing urges kick in.
