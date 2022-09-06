Vengeance Racing Camaro ZL1 Lays Down 936 RWHP With Factory Supercharger

Since the 2017 model year, the Camaro’s range-topping variant comes in the guise of the ZL1. As opposed to the LT1 and SS trim levels, the 6.2-liter small block of the ZL1 is gifted with a 1.7-liter supercharger.
650 horsepower and 650 pound-foot (881 Nm) at 3,600 revolutions per minute is pretty darn good for a pushrod V8, but on the other hand, it’s not good enough to fend off the Shelby GT500 and Hellcat-engined Challenger. As a result, aftermarket companies are much obliged to help you squeeze out more ponies from the most powerful road-going Camaro of them all.
Georgia-based Vengeance Racing, for example, recorded 822 rear-wheel ponies on 93-octane gas. Fill ‘er up with Ignite Red ethanol fuel, and the silver-finished Camaro ZL1 levels up to 936 RWHP and 864.4 RWTQ. That’s nearly 1,172 Nm for those who prefer the metric system. What boggles the mind is that Vengeance Racing still uses the standard blower.
A cold-air induction system from Roto-Fab opens the list of goodies, together with a Nick Williams 103-millimeter throttle body, a DSX billet cover for the supercharger, a Synergy Motorsports CNC-ported supercharger, and an ATI balancer. The list goes on with a 9.45-inch lower pulley ring, a 2.30-inch upper pulley, a Vengeance Racing cam kit, CNC cylinder heads and billet valve covers, a Stage II camshaft, Kooks stainless long-tube headers, an X-pipe, and an axle-back setup with black exhaust tips.
Built by Vengeance Racing and tuned by Elite Tuned, the Camaro ZL1 in the featured clip further hides an Aeromotive in-tank triple fuel pump kit, a Lingenfelter high-volume direct injection fuel pump, Fuel Injector Connection 30% fuel injectors, a flex-fuel kit, a high-pressure feed line conversion, a heat exchanger with a trunk-mounted intercooler heat exchanger tank from Cordes Performance, and a Mightymouse catch can.
Capable of hitting 178 miles per hour (286-ish kilometers per hour) in the half mile, the muscled-up 'Maro definitely isn’t for the faint of heart.
