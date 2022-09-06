DJ Envy Celebrates 45th Birthday With a First-Generation Chevrolet Camaro RS Z/28

DJ Envy has just celebrated his 45th birthday and he did so the way you’d expect him to – with a head-turning car. The artist introduced his new car, a red, first-generation Chevrolet Camaro RS Z/28.
DJ Envy, whose real name is RaaShaun Casey, turned 45 years old over the weekend. He also took to social media to share how he celebrated – with a red Camaro which seems to be his birthday present.
The vehicle is from Chevrolet Camaro’s first generation, a Z/28, unveiled in 1966 for the 1967 model year. It came with upgraded suspension, front disc power brakes, different wheels, plus a 4.9-liter V8 engine. Paired to a four-speed Muncie manual transmission, the vehicle was rated at 290 horsepower (294 ps).
The Z/28 had wide racing stripes covering the hood and trunk lid. In 1967 and early 1968, it included a "302" emblem on the front fender, which was replaced by the "Z/28" badging in late 1968 and 1969.
In DJ Envy’s case, he seems to have found one that combined the Z/28 with the Rally Sport package, which had a special black-painted grille, RS emblems, headlight covers, lower body side moldings, black body sill, and reverse lights below the rear bumper.
Besides the Camaro, his garage hosts a Ferrari SF90 and an F8, a green Porsche 918, a Ford GT, a 1988 Chevrolet P30, plus a few BMWs.
Given his collection, the artist, who is also one of the three radio hosts of The Breakfast Club, proves to be a very big car fan. Which prompted him to create his own auto show called Drive Your Dreams Car Show. The first edition took place in November 2018. The event usually features expensive, custom rides from fellow artists like DJ Khaled, 50 Cent, Trina, and more.
Initially, he planned to name his show “Carchella,” but he received a legal notice from Coachella threatening a lawsuit, so he reintroduced the show under a new name. It seems to have worked well because he’s had four editions so far. And things are only looking up for him, as confirmed by his red Camaro.
