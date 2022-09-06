2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Joins Half-Ton Pickup’s Lineup

Ram has confirmed a new addition to its half-ton pickup’s lineup for 2023. Dubbed Limited Elite Edition, the luxed-up truck features a jeweled rotary shifter, a unique instrument cluster theme, premium leather bucket seats, a suede headliner, bright pedal kit, and a multifunction tailgate.
Packaged in the guise of an equipment group, the Limited-based Elite Edition rocks authentic materials that include real metal, wood, and leather. Standard goodies further include a bed cargo divider, adjustable cargo tie-down hooks, a deployable bed step, front and rear ventilated and heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and a 19-speaker premium audio system.
Other highlights come in the form of a 60/40 reclining rear seat plus 12-way driver and front passenger seats. This level of equipment obviously commands a hefty price. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the Elite Edition-equipped Ram 1500 Limited is $63,305 plus $1,795 freight.
“The Limited Elite Edition takes the highest quality materials in the industry and elevates the benchmark for interior comfort into rarified air,” declared Mike Koval Jr., the pickup truck brand’s chief executive officer. “Ram 1500 Limited buyers have enjoyed the ultimate combination of capability, luxury, and refinement for a decade now, and the Limited Elite Edition is the latest example of how Ram delivers the most luxurious pickups in the industry.”
Only available with the crew cab and eTorque mild-hybrid 5.7L HEMI V8, this fellow belts out 395 horsepower and 410 pound-foot (556 Nm) of torque. Lesser configurations make do with either the 3.6-liter Pentastar (305 horsepower and 269 pound-foot or 365 Nm) or the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel (260 horsepower and 480 pound-foot or 651 Nm). At the very top of the lineup, Ram’s half-ton pickup combines off-road capability with the supercharged 6.2L Hellcat V8 that Dodge introduced for model year 2015.
Related to the 392 Apache, the supercharged engine in the TRX delivers 702 horsepower and 650 pound-foot (881 Nm) in this application, making it a tad more potent than Ford's overly expensive F-150 Raptor R.
