2023 Ram 1500 Limited Elite Edition Joins Half-Ton Pickup’s Lineup

Ram has confirmed a new addition to its half-ton pickup’s lineup for 2023. Dubbed Limited Elite Edition, the luxed-up truck features a jeweled rotary shifter, a unique instrument cluster theme, premium leather bucket seats, a suede headliner, bright pedal kit, and a multifunction tailgate.

Editor's note: No pictures of the Elite Edition are available at press time.

