VanCubic Camper Modules Turn Your Cargo Van Into a Modern House on Wheels in Just an Hour

The nomadic lifestyle has gained tremendous popularity recently, favored by people's desire for adventure and a simpler life, by flexible work arrangements, and the minimalism movement. Living and traveling in a van is cheap, simple, and flexible, which explains the explosive demand for motorhomes and campervans in recent years, especially since the pandemic.
To meet this growing demand, van conversion manufacturers and outfitters have come up with affordable and practical solutions to allow people to travel in comfort and live the outdoor life to the full. VanCubic, a Spain-based company, has developed an ingenious system of adaptable and easy-to-assemble modules that turn any regular cargo van into a cozy, warm mobile home in just an hour.
VanCubic's modular two-part camper conversion packages are designed to easily slide into an empty cargo van and transform it into a modern, functional house on wheels, fully equipped with a living/sleeping area, a kitchen, and a bathroom. And besides offering an attractive home for a comfortable life on the road, perhaps the main benefit of this innovative solution is that the modules are removable, meaning that it enables van owners to still use their vehicles as cargo vans when not out exploring the great outdoors.
The versatile modules require a minimum floor length of 2.7 meters (8.85 feet) and 1.9 meters (6.2 feet) of height. So, if you own a cargo van L2H2-size or larger and are thinking about converting it into a makeshift living space, you might want to give VanCubic's modules a look, as they seem to be the easiest solution available on the market. All you have to do is open the rear doors, roll the modules into the van with the help of an accompanying trolley, secure them down with straps, and voilá, your van becomes a full-fledged camper.
Now, let’s look at the two VanCubic modules separately and see what they have to offer and how they combine to create a functional motorhome. The first module that rolls in is the kitchen/bathroom combo. The bathroom amenities are optional, but they come in handy when traveling for long stretches of time, even if putting the kitchen and bathroom facilities in the same space might seem an odd decision.
Wait until you see the clever design, though, and you'll understand it’s not that inappropriate after all. There is basically an innovative shower cabinet that comprises a shower tray that folds down from the wall and a shower curtain stored at the top of the cubicle, so inhabitants deploy it only when needed, with the whole setup concealed behind a wood-slat door when not in use. A portable toilet is stored in another cabinet, so inhabitants don't have to actually use it in the kitchen.
The kitchen module is built with an insulated aluminum frame structure and features a sliding window door that perfectly aligns with the van's side entry. It also has an open rear wall so that when the second module slides in, a seamless interior space is created.
The living room module doubles as a sleeping space and comes equipped with a convertible sofa that extends into a bed. The base model has a foldaway 120 x 190 cm (47 x 75 inch) double bed, leveraging the full width of the van. A bunk bed, a fold-out dining table, and storage cabinets are available as options if needed. A curtain to separate the living/bedroom space from the kitchen area and create a sense of privacy is also available.
The two VanCubic modules are completely self-contained with all necessary hardware built in, but they are not permanent installations inside the cargo area of the van. They can be left inside the van or removed when necessary without permanent anchorages or structural changes. As such, these modules are classified as cargo. They each weigh between 300 and 350 kg (660 and 771 pounds), taking the total weight to approximately 700 kg (1,543 lb), depending on the additional accessories.
In terms of materials used in the construction of the camper pods, the Spanish company shows its commitment to sustainability by supplying the metal, wood, and textiles inside the cubes from various local suppliers and assembling them locally in the Galician provinces of Ourense and Pontevedra.
VanCubic offers three interior camper modules - the VanCubic Basic, VanCubic Loft, and VanCubic Premium - with prices starting from €15,990, which makes them a relatively affordable option. The interior layout can also be customized based on the owner's needs by adding extra components at an additional price.
The camper pods fill the full height and width of the vehicle's cargo area and are suitable for most of today's popular vans, including the Ford Transit, Fiat Ducato, Renault Master, Iveco Daily, Mercedes Sprinter or Volkswagen Crafter, among others.
The kitchen area is small but highly functional thanks to the inclusion of a single-burner gas stove, a compressor fridge, and a self-contained sink system with two water tanks (one for clean water and one for wastewater). Due to the use of wood-look countertops, tiled backsplash, and ambient lighting, the modest kitchen looks just like a high-end version from a regular van conversion.
Since the camper pods boast effective insulation, the outfitter hasn't included built-in heating systems so that they remain removable. An electric heater would be enough to quickly bring the interior to a comfortable temperature in cold weather. Each pod does come with a portable Ecoflow battery, though, for powering the LED lights and water pump.
