V12-Powered 2021 BMW M4 Shows Brutal Widebody

The kidney grilles of the 2021 BMW M4 are a bit like black holes: nobody can fully predict what will happen when a car fanatic comes in contact with this radical feature. However, there's one thing we can be sure of, namely that this rendering showcases a virtual build just as dramatic as the nose of the Bavarian machine.
Frankly, once these M4s start reaching customers in March next year, we wouldn't be surprised to see a drift project that's as wicked as the monster than now lies on our screens.
For starters, the number of cylinders has doubled, while there are two fewer turbos in the engine compartment. And would you look at those velocity stacks adorning the BMW V12 that now powers the contraption!
The carbon fiber front apron additions look like they've been inspired by Klingon design, while the overfenders are downright brutal. As for the wheels that fill up the latter, note that the front units pack a pair of caps that replicate the Turbofan design. Such elements are now a thing in the real world, even if they seem to prioritize aesthetics over everything else.
Given the said details, the swan neck wing with its aggressive end plates only came natural and this approach appears to have more than a few things in common with the aero work on the Senna GTR; at least from where we're standing, it's always nice to have two McLaren references in one rendering.
That rear diffuser, with the four traditionally-round M division tailpipes poking through it? If this isn't the automotive equivalent of a duck face, nothing is. As for the mesmerizing livery of the 2021 BMW M4, it looks like digital artist Timothy Adry Emmanuel, who is behind the project, wished to deliver some Need For Speed vibes.
