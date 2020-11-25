Fortnite Getting Ready for Chapter 2 Season 5, BMW Praises Unreal Engine

Unreal Tournament, Gears of War, and of course the mammoth Fortnite. These are just three of the countless games that have been made since 1998 based on Epic Games revolutionary Unreal Engine. Since that time, the technology evolved so much that it has now greatly surpassed gaming uses.
Back in 2016, BMW became the first carmaker to tie the knot with a game developer. The Unreal Engine started being used by the Germans for a variety of tasks that culminated this year with the release of the iX, an electric SUV that was partially designed in a virtual environment that was running on the technology.
Now, in the first days of next month, Epic Games’ phenomenon Fortnite will move on to Chapter 2, Season 5. For the gamers playing it, this is a major development, one that takes place regularly, and each time pretty much reinvents the game (err, the map and skins).
Now, as you might know, Epic Games had a bit of a rough year. This summer, because of reasons that do not concern us (read money) Epic challenged Apple and Google and got banned from the App Store and Google Play, resulting in lawsuits being filed.
This little mishap probably didn’t affect Epic all that much financially, but a little word of praise from another industry is always welcome, especially before an important moment such as the new season.
As such, we got a lengthy press release from BMW, detailing and praising the "long-standing technological partnership." We’re told how Epic helped the Bavarians design the iX and launch it as part of the #NEXTGen digital broadcast not long ago, or how it played a decisive role in the creation of the new BMW i4 plant blueprints.
In the near future, BMW will open the Driving Simulation Centre, an array of 14 simulators and usability laboratories to be used “to realistically test and simulate the product requirements of the future.” All, of course, powered by the Unreal Engine.
You can read the entire BMW document praising the game developer in the press release section below.
