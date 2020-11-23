BMW E9 Modern Tribute Rendered With Widebody Kit, Side Exhausts, Crazy Aero

More on this:

1 You’re the Problem If You Think the BMW iX Is Ugly, Says BMW

2 Chip Foose Reimagines Oversized BMW Kidney Grille, Criticizes Original Design

3 A German Tuner Is Designing Smaller Kidney Grilles for the BMW M3 and M4

4 Famous Car Designer Criticizes Oversized Kidney Grille of the G22 BMW 4 Series

5 How Big Is the Kidney Grille on the New BMW 4 Series Compared to the Old One?