BMW i30 Rendering Shows Alternative Retro-Futuristic Direction for Bavarian EVs

Let's face it; the first fully electric car from BMW didn't get a lot of things right. It had a low maximum range and only OK performance, but its worst offense was the exterior design. 13 photos



The i3 made up for its shortcomings with an excellent interior offering decent versatility given its dimensions and a lively driving experience thanks to its rear-wheel-drive architecture, big wheels, and very thin tires. The model has received many updates since its introduction, but almost all of them focused on improving the range, leaving the exterior design untouched.



Well, now that the iX is out, we know the new design direction chosen by BMW's hierarchy for its electric program. It's up to everyone to decide whether it's an improvement over the i3 or not, but one thing we should all be able to agree on: it's not as good as it could have been.



The Bavarian brand has plenty of history behind it and cool models to draw inspiration from. Plus,



Well, the answer is probably pretty simple and it has to do with the industry's fixation on making EVs look like they are time travelers from a not so distant future instead of focusing on making them beautiful - and nothing more.



This rendering of the BMW iDreißig - or i30, if we're to use the actual number (which we will from now on) - belongs to Italian independent designer



Seal-off that grille and the vents in the hood and remove the exhaust, and you've got yourself a great little electric Z car. The rest of its design sure fits the bill: it looks aerodynamic enough but, most importantly, it is very different from what we've become used to from the Bavarians while also quintessentially BMW.



In the absence of any details from the author, we're left scratching our heads as to where the name comes from. It could be a reference to the E30 model, but looking at the i30, they don't show many similarities. In fact, the E21 with its double rounded headlights and slanted nose would have been a much better choice. Writing the name in German, on the other hand, would have been a problem: iEin­und­zwanzig is not as sexy as iDreißig.



