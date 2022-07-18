USPS Wants You To Have These Five Brand New, Awesome Pony Car Stamps

It’s hard to believe that the 1960s and 1970s are so far back into the past, yet so fresh in the memories of millions of people. The '60s is when it all started - the world was first introduced to the concept of “pony car” when the classic 1965 Ford Mustang first entered the scene. Time went on, but the spirit of the pony car is timeless.
Current generations of the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, and Dodge Challenger pack way more tech than anybody could’ve ever imagined in the '60s.
Another concept people probably couldn’t have imagined in the '60s is instant messages. Back in the day you’d have to wait days or weeks for a physical letter to be delivered - after you’d physically write it with pen and paper, put it into an envelope, and stick a stamp on it.
Now you might be wondering, what do pony cars and physical letters have in common?
Not much as of yet, but starting August 25, USPS will be selling 5 brand new Forever Stamps featuring 5 iconic pony car models: the 1967 Mercury Cougar XR-7 GT, the 1969 AMC Javelin SST, the 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28, the 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302, and the 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T.
As the name suggests, a Forever Stamp can be used, well, forever – regardless of when it was purchased or whether prices change. You can get your hands on them for the price of regular First-Class Mail stamps - 60 cents apiece - and use them for one-ounce letters. If you’re into pen and paper writing or collecting, that is.
There will also be a first-day-of-issue event / ceremony, free to attend at the Great American Stamp Show, to “commemorate the heyday of the pony car era”. USPS have put out some national news about it.
Now whether you’ll actually be using the stamps or keeping them to yourself forever, that’s up to you.
