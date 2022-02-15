1973 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Sitting in a Yard Flexes Original V8 Power

Just like other models in Chevrolet’s lineup, the Camaro was offered during the ’70s with a mix of six-cylinders and V8s, simply because this was the easiest way to appeal to as many buyers as possible.
The first engine Camaro buyers were offered was the 250 (4.0-liter) unit with 110 horsepower, but obviously, the GM brand also fitted the car with more powerful options, including a 307 (5.0-liter) with 115 horsepower.
For this model year, the 350 (5.7-liter) could be ordered in three different configurations, with the power ranging between 145 hp and 245 hp.
The Z28 that we have here retains its original 350, but on the other hand, we know nothing about its current health. Obviously, you shouldn’t be too surprised if it’s currently locked up from sitting, as the general condition of the Camaro seems challenging, to say the least.
At first glance, this Chevy has spent many years under the clear sky, and we all know what this means when it comes to rust. Expect some serious metal issues, and eBay seller rsssyenko says the Camaro indeed requires some work in several areas.
On the other hand, there are signs the engine has never been removed, so in theory, it’s never been rebuilt either. Paired with the original transmission, the engine needs a thorough inspection, as nobody knows for sure if it can be saved or not.
Anyone interested in a full restoration should know that some original documents are still available, including the build sheet. This one shows the Camaro was born with a brown exterior and a black interior, so at least you can imagine how it looked when it was new, as it now seems to be just a skeleton sitting in someone’s yard.
The auction for this Camaro is currently underway, but the top offer of $1,000 isn’t enough to unlock the reserve.
