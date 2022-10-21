U.S. Auto Powerhouses Squash Age-Long Beef in a Drag Race, Ford F-150 vs Chevy Cheyenne

Trucks are commonplace at drag events – but primarily as haulers. Rarely would you see them sprint down the track, which makes Hoonigan’s latest upload an a-must-to-watch. Trust these guys to bring you the not-so-ordinary when it comes to auto-performance content with a good round of comical relief.
Well, if you are going to put a pair of trucks on a drag strip, you might as well make it an American affair. And what better contenders for a face-down than the biggest rivals in the American truck market – Ford versus Chevrolet?
When it comes to performance power in the U.S., you are either a Ford or a GM lover (Chevy). You’re either messing with a Camaro, Mustang, or Dodge Challenger. The Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and Dodge Ram make exciting rivals in the pickup truck segment.
The Folks over at Hoonigan thought it would be a brilliant idea to squash this age-long beef between the two manufacturing powerhouses in a drag race between a 2019 Ford F-150 and 2010 Chevy Cheyenne.
The 2019 Ford F-150 belongs to Beto Ondgas. He insists it runs a supercharged stock 5-liter V8 Coyote engine good for 900 hp (912 ps). Harnessing that power is a 10-speed automatic transmission on a four-wheel-drive platform. His F-150 weighs 5,000 lbs (2,268 kgs).
Beto’s F-150 has a built transmission, runs on slicks, comes with a customized interior, a VMP supercharger, and a stock Coyote engine.
The 2010 Chevy Cheyenne is Luis Serrano’s pride and joy. The Cheyenne is basically a Silverado (name changed for the Mexican market).
It packs a turbocharged 6.2-liter V8 plus a nitrous kit and is good for 1,000 hp/1,014 ps (1,110 hp/1,115 ps with nitrous). All this power is channeled via a 3-speed automatic transmission on a four-wheel-drive layout. It weighs 4,500 lbs (2,041 kgs).
Luis’ Cheyenne has a stock block, forged pistons, and rods, a bigger crankshaft, an 88 mm Borg Warner turbo, and a nitrous kit (just in case).
The first challenge was a 1,000 ft head-to-head race. The Cheyenne jumped the line on the F-150 and turned the sprint into a chase, winning by a truck.
On the second challenge, the F-150 got the hit and won by a bumper.
In the final race, Luis turned up the heat. He set up the nitrous kit on the Cheyenne but still lost to the F-150.
