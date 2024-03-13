Unrestored 1966 Dodge Charger Hides Both Good and Bad News Under the Hood

One of the most iconic muscle cars ever built, the Dodge Charger arrived in early 1966. Initially a premium fastback aimed at the Rambler Marlin, the Charger gained a more aggressive appearance and a more mundane interior in 1968. Three years later, it was redesigned again to incorporate Chrysler's then-new fuselage-style look.
But even though the first three generations of the Charger looked notably different, they all had something in common: they were available with Mopar's most potent V8 engines. I'm obviously talking about the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB and the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI. Both were offered through 1971 and delivered 375 to 425 horsepower.
The second-generation (1968-1970) Charger appears to be the most desirable iteration of the nameplate nowadays, while the 1971 model comes in second place. This leaves the first-gen Charger out of the spotlight and still struggling to fetch six-figure sums at public auctions. And it probably has something to do with the fastback design.
But that's exactly what makes me love the first-gen model more than any other Charger. There's something very cool about that sleek, fastback roof and razor-style front grille. If you feel the same and you're in the market for a first-year 1966 Charger, this weathered example may be a good place to start.
Patiently waiting for a new owner in Fenton, Michigan, this Mopar is one of those survivors that still retains many of its original components. Or at least that's what the seller claims. For starters, he says the EE1 Dark Blue paint has been on the car since it was new. If true, it's a rare feat in this condition. Sure, it's weathered and all, but it doesn't look bad for a coating that's nearly 60 years old as of 2024.
The glass is original, and all the chrome trim is in place, which indicates that this three-owner classic wasn't involved in major accidents. Things look way better inside the cabin, but that's because most features got an overhaul. The front seats have been restored, while the rear seats and the factory console have been reconditioned.
The seller says the same about the floorboards, which means this car had some rust issues in the past. It's far from clean now, but I haven't spotted any holes beyond the ones in the wheel arches and the right-side front fender.
Under the hood, this Charger is a "good news, bad news" type of deal. The good news is that the V8 is the original, numbers-matching unit. The same goes for the three-speed automatic gearbox. On the other hand, the Mopar relies on a 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) powerplant, which is nothing fancy by 1966 Charger standards.
Specifically, the 318 V8 was the base engine that year, and it's the most common. Of the 37,344 vehicles sold in 1966, 12,514 got the entry-level V8. The automatic gearbox doesn't make things better because a whopping 11,735 were produced with this combo.
The unit got a slight makeover and an oil/filter change recently and "runs smooth and quiet." On the flip side, the V8 is currently running with a "gas bottle and hose," so it may need a new tank and fuel lines.
All told, it's not the most desirable 1966 Charger out there, but this Mopar would definitely make a nice runnning survivor with a bit of work. If it's the kind of project you'd tackle, the seller asks $16,500. But I highly recommend a close-up inspection before dropping that kind of cash.
