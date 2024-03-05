1972 Dodge Polara Survivor Emerges From an Estate After 47 Years of Sleeping

The Polara was already approaching its end in 1972, but the new model still received subtle refinements and new sheet metal.
Dodge was already making the sad preparations for discontinuing the entire series, so the 1972 model year witnessed the passing of the Brougham. Once the 1973 model year was ready, the carmaker ripped the band-aid off and killed off the Polara.
It didn't make sense to keep it around, anyway. The Polara was no longer selling well, and with the Monaco becoming the new engine catalyst, Dodge wanted to focus on only one of these two models. It picked the Monaco, and with the energy crisis in 1973, the Polara waved goodbye to the world.
A 1972 Dodge Polara landed on eBay earlier this week, trying to find a new owner after spending 47 years in hiding. It might initially sound incredible, but this Polara promises an all-original, rust-free package. It's an unaltered survivor, and the only part missing from the car is the driver's window.
eBay seller thewizardofspeed says this Polara has been sleeping in an estate. It spent its entire life with the same owner, and considering it was parked in 1977, it sports only 52K miles on the clock.
The engine under the hood is a 360 V8, but given it hasn't started in almost five decades, you shouldn't expect good news in this department. The owner doesn't share more specifics, meaning that your best option if you're interested in this Polara is to order a third-party inspection or go see the car in person.
The metal is 100% original, and the owner promises you won't find a single rust spot. This is a bit unexpected, especially considering the long storage time, so I'd put the car on a lift and thoroughly inspect the undercarriage. However, the car also needs a complete wash, as it's dusty and dirty, making it more difficult to determine its condition.
As a survivor, the car qualifies for a complete restoration to factory specifications, but it depends on the engine under the hood. If the mill is already seized, you'll have to spend extra on a correct engine, so find a good mechanic to inspect what's under the hood before making an offer.
And speaking of offers, this Polara can be yours for MacBook money, as the owner is willing to let it go for only $3,000. They won't accept other offers, which is understandable considering the asking price, but you'll need to contact them for additional information about the engine. The car is located in Peyton, Colorado, and you'll need a trailer to take it home. The listing will expire in approximately six days, so you'd better hurry up to buy the car.
It didn't make sense to keep it around, anyway. The Polara was no longer selling well, and with the Monaco becoming the new engine catalyst, Dodge wanted to focus on only one of these two models. It picked the Monaco, and with the energy crisis in 1973, the Polara waved goodbye to the world.
A 1972 Dodge Polara landed on eBay earlier this week, trying to find a new owner after spending 47 years in hiding. It might initially sound incredible, but this Polara promises an all-original, rust-free package. It's an unaltered survivor, and the only part missing from the car is the driver's window.
eBay seller thewizardofspeed says this Polara has been sleeping in an estate. It spent its entire life with the same owner, and considering it was parked in 1977, it sports only 52K miles on the clock.
The engine under the hood is a 360 V8, but given it hasn't started in almost five decades, you shouldn't expect good news in this department. The owner doesn't share more specifics, meaning that your best option if you're interested in this Polara is to order a third-party inspection or go see the car in person.
The metal is 100% original, and the owner promises you won't find a single rust spot. This is a bit unexpected, especially considering the long storage time, so I'd put the car on a lift and thoroughly inspect the undercarriage. However, the car also needs a complete wash, as it's dusty and dirty, making it more difficult to determine its condition.
As a survivor, the car qualifies for a complete restoration to factory specifications, but it depends on the engine under the hood. If the mill is already seized, you'll have to spend extra on a correct engine, so find a good mechanic to inspect what's under the hood before making an offer.
And speaking of offers, this Polara can be yours for MacBook money, as the owner is willing to let it go for only $3,000. They won't accept other offers, which is understandable considering the asking price, but you'll need to contact them for additional information about the engine. The car is located in Peyton, Colorado, and you'll need a trailer to take it home. The listing will expire in approximately six days, so you'd better hurry up to buy the car.