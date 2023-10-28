1969 Dodge Polara Highway Patrol Car Is Ready to Chase Down Speedsters, Easy Project

1969 was Dodge's last attempt to turn the Polara into a hit, rolling out the fourth generation with several big changes across the broad.
The new lineup was available with a mix of six-cylinder and V8 engines, starting with the lazy 225 and ending with the almighty 440 V8 that turned the Polara into a small rocket on wheels.
The car could be had as a 2-door coupe and convertible and 4-door sedan and station wagon, but if you wanted something truly rare, you had to order the removable top version. Dodge produced only a few convertibles, as the body style was dropped in 1970.
It's unclear how many convertibles are still around today, but eBay seller justdonated posted something that could be even rarer.
Their Polara is a former highway patrol car, and best of all, it comes in a very good shape that makes it ready for the road. The listing doesn't answer the most essential questions, but it makes the Polara a rather surprising find, especially because it still runs and drives.
The car comes with a 383 V8 paired with an automatic transmission. The seller did not reveal if the 383 is the original engine that came with the car, but the patrol car doesn't look restored, so I'm inclined to believe it is. The odometer indicates 12,391 miles, but I believe there's also a "1" before the current reading. A mileage of 112,391 miles makes more sense for a highway patrol car, but you should have this checked if you believe the Polara deserves a second chance.
Considering the reduced likelihood of a previous restoration, the car looks surprisingly good, and its solid condition is good news. It runs and drives, the metal doesn't exhibit fatal issues (though I'd still put the car on a lift to inspect the undersides), and the paint, despite already fading, is still there, likely with the original layer.
Part of the police equipment is still in the Dodge, and the interior looks better than expected, with nothing missing at a quick inspection. I'd check the condition of the floors by looking under the carpets, but the Polara otherwise seems complete and solid.
The blue leather shows its age, and so does the exterior, but the Polara still flexes a condition that makes it an easy project.
I don't expect it to remain available for too long, especially because it made its way to eBay as part of a no-reserve auction. It rapidly gained everybody's attention, with nearly 50 bids received in just a few days online. The top offer posted a few minutes ago pushed the bidding beyond the $4,000 threshold, but the price will likely increase in the final hours of the auction.
