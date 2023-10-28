Axioma: Gorgeous $75 Million Custom Superyacht Survived Sanctions to Thrive Again

Here's the Phoenix of the superyacht segment: a custom vessel that spent more than a year caught in sanctions legal limbo, was force-sold to a mysterious buyer, sailed off into the sunset, and is now back in the spotlight, better than ever.
This is Axioma, a custom superyacht that got more than its fair share of attention throughout 2022, starting with the day it sailed into Gibraltar to refuel and was immediately arrested over its ownership under the just-then-instated international sanctions. The superyacht would spend the next year stuck in legal limbo and disputed before it was force-sold by the state on behalf of a bank and eventually made its way to Turkey.
Since then, Axioma has completed its 10-year review and seemingly received whatever touches were necessary for it to be back in top shape and is back up for charter. If you believe in happy endings for sanctioned vessels, Axioma is the best example of one. A vessel that seemed doomed, showing damages that no one could repair at the time, is living the best life again.
As for the arrest, while it was justified by international sanctions against Russian oligarchs, aiming to discourage Putin from pursuing a war in Ukraine by cutting off funds from his known associates, it had nothing to do with the very complicated geo-political situation.
The direct beneficiary of Axioma (or what we laymen would call "the owner"), Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, was sanctioned in early 2022 for his ties with Putin. At the same time, he had defaulted on a $21.5 million loan he had taken with J.P. Morgan, which meant the bank was suddenly out of options for getting their money back.
Outstanding bills of more than $8 million, incurred while the boat was under arrest, were also paid from the $37.5 million Axioma sold for. For the record, Axioma is believed to be worth some $75 million, not including the 2020 refit.
At the time of the auction and later on, when the vessel eventually left port on its way to Turkey by tugboat, it was reported that the new owner was probably the old one. There was some speculation that Pumpyansky had ties with the shipyard that went beyond a business relationship and that someone from the yard had agreed to serve as the straw or proxy owner of the auctioned vessel. These reports came on the heels of rumors that Dunya had bought Axioma. Officially, nothing was ever verified.
For us, regular people at home who can't afford €660,000 per week (not including expenses) for the Summer 2024 season – that's a minimum of $700,000 per week at the current exchange rate – to party it up on such a controversial superyacht, this means a rare chance at the refreshed interiors of Axioma.
Another pool, this time a jacuzzi with a swim-up bar, is up on the bridge deck, where there's also a panoramic gym with an adjacent spa area, including steam and massage rooms. The main salon features an impressive glass atrium, with a matching glass elevator and a gallery, and the garage is packed with "a vast array of water toys."
Powered by twin Caterpillar engines delivering 3,150 hp each, Axioma maxes out at 17 knots (19.6 mph/31.5 kph) and cruises smoothly at approximately 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph).
Since then, Axioma has completed its 10-year review and seemingly received whatever touches were necessary for it to be back in top shape and is back up for charter. If you believe in happy endings for sanctioned vessels, Axioma is the best example of one. A vessel that seemed doomed, showing damages that no one could repair at the time, is living the best life again.
An iconic vessel that turned controversialAxioma is a fully custom build by Turkey-based Dunya Yachts, delivered to the owner in 2013, shortly after its debut at the Monaco Yacht Show. To this day, it's the largest motor yacht built in the country, with a length overall of 72 meters (237 feet) and a beam of 12.2 meters (39.4 feet).
Due to its striking azure blue hull, which extends to its main tender, Axioma is also one of the most recognizable vessels in the world. It would have been so even without the insane amount of media attention it received last year when Gibraltar arrested it.
As for the arrest, while it was justified by international sanctions against Russian oligarchs, aiming to discourage Putin from pursuing a war in Ukraine by cutting off funds from his known associates, it had nothing to do with the very complicated geo-political situation.
The direct beneficiary of Axioma (or what we laymen would call "the owner"), Russian billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky, was sanctioned in early 2022 for his ties with Putin. At the same time, he had defaulted on a $21.5 million loan he had taken with J.P. Morgan, which meant the bank was suddenly out of options for getting their money back.
J.P. Morgan acted through the court to seize Pumpyansky's superyacht, which is why Gibraltar arrested it. After more than a year of legal disputes, the state force-sold the vessel at an auction for half its estimated value, so J.P. Morgan was able to get back the full amount it was due.
Outstanding bills of more than $8 million, incurred while the boat was under arrest, were also paid from the $37.5 million Axioma sold for. For the record, Axioma is believed to be worth some $75 million, not including the 2020 refit.
At the time of the auction and later on, when the vessel eventually left port on its way to Turkey by tugboat, it was reported that the new owner was probably the old one. There was some speculation that Pumpyansky had ties with the shipyard that went beyond a business relationship and that someone from the yard had agreed to serve as the straw or proxy owner of the auctioned vessel. These reports came on the heels of rumors that Dunya had bought Axioma. Officially, nothing was ever verified.
In much simpler terms, Pumpyansky was upset that his fully custom and much-beloved superyacht had been seized. He bade his time, and when he had the chance, he had someone else buy it back for him, taking care of the outstanding loan at the same time. Sure enough, the whole thing cost him over $37 million, but if you consider Pumpyansky's net worth of $2 billion and the probability of losing Axioma for good, he actually got an awesome deal.
Axioma is back, and better than everWhatever the developments of the past year and a half, Axioma is back, baby! The vessel is back for charter with Camper & Nicholsons International, more lavish, beautiful, and ready to deliver fun times than ever.
For us, regular people at home who can't afford €660,000 per week (not including expenses) for the Summer 2024 season – that's a minimum of $700,000 per week at the current exchange rate – to party it up on such a controversial superyacht, this means a rare chance at the refreshed interiors of Axioma.
The exterior by Sterling Scott, with its memorable, striking turquoise custom paintjob, hides a sophisticated, lavish, matching interior by Alberto Pinto. Accommodation is for 12 guests across six suites, with 20 crew in separate quarters, while amenities range from a 3D private cinema to an infinity pool that's the very definition of Instagrammable.
Another pool, this time a jacuzzi with a swim-up bar, is up on the bridge deck, where there's also a panoramic gym with an adjacent spa area, including steam and massage rooms. The main salon features an impressive glass atrium, with a matching glass elevator and a gallery, and the garage is packed with "a vast array of water toys."
Powered by twin Caterpillar engines delivering 3,150 hp each, Axioma maxes out at 17 knots (19.6 mph/31.5 kph) and cruises smoothly at approximately 14 knots (16 mph/26 kph).