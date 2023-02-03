Seized Superyacht Axioma Finally Leaves Dock After Auction, but Not Under Its Own Power

The gift that keeps on giving for superyacht-watchers, the $75 million azure blue Axioma, is back in the headlines. After almost one year stuck in Gibraltar under current sanctions against Russian oligarchs, it is finally on the move.
But there is a catch, and that has to do with the fact that it no longer seems able to move under its own power. Axioma is heading to its new home in Turkey, but all signs are pointing to the fact that it would make part of the journey, if not the entirety of it, by tow.
Axioma is not the most expensive, nor the flashiest Russian oligarch-owned superyachts out there, but in March 2022, it earned the dubious distinction of being among the first to be seized under the then-new sanctions. In the summer, it also became the first seized superyacht to sell at auction, as the state of Gibraltar sold it off over an unpaid debt to bank J.P. Morgan.
Initially estimated at $75 million, the 2013 Axioma sold for just $37.5 million in a closed auction that generated 16 bids. In September, authorities announced that the sale had been finalized, but they did not disclose the identity of the new owner – and neither did they mention what would happen with the money left after J.P. Morgan’s debt of $21 million was paid off.
Then, for several more months, the 238-foot (72.5-meter) Axioma remained at dock in the same spot it had been before the sale. Reports claimed that the new owner was Turkish and most likely connected to Dunya Yachts, the shipyard that had built Axioma as a custom project for previous owner (and known Putin associate) Dmitry Pumpyansky.
Prior to the seizure of Axioma, Dunya Yachts announced it was building a 157-foot (48-meter) shadow vessel for it. It would also be a custom build that would match the mothership in design, styling and even the instantly recognizable azure blue hull.
Partly confirming reports about the new owner, Axioma is now heading to Turkey. AIS (automatic identification system) tracking has been turned on, and it lists Gemlik, a commercial port north of Istanbul, as its destination, with a mid-February estimated arrival date. Gemlik is also very close to the Dunya Yachts shipyard, which could be one heck of a coincidence, if you believe coincidences exist.
More surprising than its port of destination is the fact that Axioma isn’t moving under its own power. Superyacht vlogger eSysman notes in the video at the bottom of the page that, prior to its departure, the superyacht was moved to a fueling dock, where it received its full. Despite this, it has left Gibraltar towed by several tugs, with trade publications noting that it’s likely it will make the 2,117-nautical-mile (2,436-mile / 3,921-km) journey without starting up its own engines, for reasons yet unknown.
Super yacht AXIOMA towed this morning from her berth at Queensway Quay by @resolvemarine tugs Rooke and Eliott to North Mole Yacht previous owned by Russian billionaire Dmitrievich Pumpyansky and seized in March of last year Subsequently auctioned for $37.5 million #Gibraltar pic.twitter.com/T7nVXhGJtq— Michael J Sanchez (@key2med) January 28, 2023