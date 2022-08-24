Seized $75 Million Axioma Sells at Auction, and the Rich Are Still Winning

With the auction, Axioma became the first sale of the kind, from the score of megayachts, superyachts, and other luxury assets seized from Russian oligarchs under current international sanctions. Analysts and industry insiders tell Reuters that the auction will probably be a “watershed” for banks with financial claims, where they’d use the sanctions to try and recoup some of their money.
The same media outlet notes that the U.S. and the UK have pledged to send funds thus generated to Ukraine. They haven’t done it yet because there is no precedent for the sale of seized assets of this type, but they want to. It would only seem right that they did it, since the international sanctions target Russian oligarchs whose billions are believed to finance Putin’s war in Ukraine. It would be a Robin Hood-like gesture, where countries with sanction laws take from the rich partly responsible for the war, and give back to the country on which the war efforts are concentrated.
But this isn’t what the sale of Axioma is all about. The Gibraltar Admiralty Court has confirmed that bidding has closed, with 63 bids registered in total. It will take another 10 to 14 days for the transaction to complete, and the vessel to change hands – and it’s highly likely that all the money goes directly to the bank.
seized in March after billionaire owner Dmitry Pumpyansky was included on sanctions list, but the reason for its arrest was the fact that Pumpyansky had defaulted on a $21.5 million loan from J.P. Morgan. Put it differently, solidarity with the people of Ukraine be damned: Axioma was seized so the bank could recover at least some of its money.
Previous reports said that the vessel’s association with a Russian oligarch, as well as the fact that it would sell at no reserve probably meant it would change hands for the equivalent of peanuts for a billionaire – meaning, the amount J.P. Morgan was due. A $75 million superyacht selling for $21.5 million, that’s what you call a good bargain.
James Jaffa, a lawyer for British firm Jaffa & Co which represented Axioma before it was seized, told the same media outlet that the amount could be “way below” $20 million, because wages and taxes had to be paid from the money from the auction as well. Still, the bank would get at least a good portion of the money it was due.
A source from the Gibraltar Admiralty Court tells Bloomberg that, in the eventuality high interest in the vessel translated into higher bids, whatever money is left after everything is paid off will be frozen. The official line is that “further proceeds from the sale would be up to the court to disburse,” but the reality is probably more along the lines of “the money would likely be frozen rather than handed to anyone other than the oligarch.”
We’ll probably know more in a couple of weeks, when the auction process is complete, and Axioma will finally change hands and sail off from Gibraltar. Prior to the war and the sanctions, this superyacht was one of the most popular charter platforms and one of the few Russian-owned vessels offered for charter to the public, at prices starting at $650,000 a week.
Axioma is a standout vessel, if only for its luxury amenities and entertaining capabilities, and its memorable turquoise blue paintjob on the hull. Offering accommodation for 12 guests and 20 crew members, it boasts a 3D cinema, pool and jacuzzi, elegant indoor and outdoor spaces for a variety of purposes, and a garage packed with water toys. It’s a catch, especially if you get it at less than half its value.
even more famous and sought after once all this ownership hubbub is water under the bridge (pun intended), because people seem to love a controversial thing better than the non-controversial, vanilla version. In the end, it’s the bank and the world’s rich who come out as winners. As always.
