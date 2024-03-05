This 1971 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser Claims It's Rarer Than a Split-Window Corvette

The Vista Cruiser production numbers remained steady throughout the entire second generation, despite the 1971 model year bringing a small decline for both the 6- and the 8-passenger versions.
The first year of the generation brought us 13,375 Vista Cruisers with enough room for six passengers and 22,768 models for eight passengers. 1971 brought a small decline to 9,317 and 20,566 units, respectively, but production figures rebounded the next year.
As a result, not too many Vista Cruisers saw daylight in 1971, so finding one in good shape today is rare. The owner of this wagon claims their Vista Cruiser is even rarer than a split-window Corvette, as a quick search online retrieves more Chevy coupes than the rare Oldsmobile model.
While a split-window Corvette is insanely more desirable than a 1971 Vista Cruiser, the production numbers confirm you'll probably find a coupe easier than a six-passenger wagon. Chevrolet produced 10,594 Corvettes with a coupe body style in 1963.
Leaving aside the unusual comparison, this 1971 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser is solid restoration material. The wagon is still entirely original and now comes with a redone interior. eBay seller garylighting says the vehicle received the cabin work five years ago, but the owner suffered eye surgery and can no longer drive.
The metal requires some attention, as you'll find the typical rust, but an all-original Vista Cruiser is still an intriguing project. Not to mention that it still comes with a 350 V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission, though it's unclear if the engine starts and runs. However, the owner says the tank must be flushed as it contains old gas. The fuel pump, the spark plugs, the fuel filter, and other parts have already been replaced, so the current owner jumpstarted the restoration process.
The 350 Rocket V8 was the most popular choice on the second-generation Vista Cruiser, but the 455 installed by Hurst Performance in 1972 was the icing on the cake. The 350 still does its job, especially as finding a 455-powered Vista Cruiser in an all-original configuration is rarer than Hen's teeth.
The bidding for this 1971 Vista Cruiser is underway, with 29 bids received at the time of writing. The top offer is approaching $1,100, but the reserve is still in place. The owner didn't share any information about the reserve's value, so you must bid in the blind, albeit I don't expect it to be much higher than the current top bid today.
You can find the wagon in Kent, Washington, and you'll need a trailer to take it home. However, make sure you order a third-party inspection or check out the car yourselves before committing to a purchase, with the owner ready to answer any question you might have on the phone.
As a result, not too many Vista Cruisers saw daylight in 1971, so finding one in good shape today is rare. The owner of this wagon claims their Vista Cruiser is even rarer than a split-window Corvette, as a quick search online retrieves more Chevy coupes than the rare Oldsmobile model.
While a split-window Corvette is insanely more desirable than a 1971 Vista Cruiser, the production numbers confirm you'll probably find a coupe easier than a six-passenger wagon. Chevrolet produced 10,594 Corvettes with a coupe body style in 1963.
Leaving aside the unusual comparison, this 1971 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser is solid restoration material. The wagon is still entirely original and now comes with a redone interior. eBay seller garylighting says the vehicle received the cabin work five years ago, but the owner suffered eye surgery and can no longer drive.
The metal requires some attention, as you'll find the typical rust, but an all-original Vista Cruiser is still an intriguing project. Not to mention that it still comes with a 350 V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission, though it's unclear if the engine starts and runs. However, the owner says the tank must be flushed as it contains old gas. The fuel pump, the spark plugs, the fuel filter, and other parts have already been replaced, so the current owner jumpstarted the restoration process.
The 350 Rocket V8 was the most popular choice on the second-generation Vista Cruiser, but the 455 installed by Hurst Performance in 1972 was the icing on the cake. The 350 still does its job, especially as finding a 455-powered Vista Cruiser in an all-original configuration is rarer than Hen's teeth.
The bidding for this 1971 Vista Cruiser is underway, with 29 bids received at the time of writing. The top offer is approaching $1,100, but the reserve is still in place. The owner didn't share any information about the reserve's value, so you must bid in the blind, albeit I don't expect it to be much higher than the current top bid today.
You can find the wagon in Kent, Washington, and you'll need a trailer to take it home. However, make sure you order a third-party inspection or check out the car yourselves before committing to a purchase, with the owner ready to answer any question you might have on the phone.