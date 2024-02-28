1970 Dodge Challenger Has Been Sitting for Too Long, Blends Plum Crazy Paint and Rust

Launched for the 1970 model year, the Dodge Challenger was a bit late to the muscle car party. New fuel emission and consumption restrictions forced Chrysler to discontinue its high-performance engines in 1971, so the Challenger had only two good years on the market. The nameplate remained in production until 1974 but lost all big-block V8 options by 1972.
However, that didn't stop it from becoming an iconic figure of the golden muscle car era. And it's obviously due to the high-performance R/T versions of 1970 and 1971, particularly those powered by the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB and 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI V8 engine.
On the flip side, the first-generation Challenger faces the same issues as all the other muscle cars from the era. Although Dodge sold more than 100,000 Challengers in 1970 and 1971, many of these cars have been abandoned. Either dropped at scrapyards or parked in barns, they morphed into rust buckets that are too expensive to restore.
Sure, some are still worth it, but it pretty much depends on the options and the powertrain configuration. The 440 and 426 HEMI rigs are the lucky ones because they're rare and valuable enough to be rescued. The small-block vehicles, on the other hand, are doomed to rot away in junkyards or to become parts donors. The 1970 purple example you see here is probably one of them.
For sale in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, this Challenger looks like it has been sitting for a few years. And while it may still look sound from a distance, the Mopar shows severe rust issues upon closer inspection. And it's not just the lower body panels, a common problem for vehicles from the era; this Dodge barely has any floor panels left. There's quite a lot of rust under the hood as well.
That's a big shame because this Challenger left the assembly line in a gorgeous color combo: Plum Crazy purple paint and a white vinyl top. The car is also a bit of a mystery due to a missing fender tag. On the other hand, it still has a VIN and the number confirms it's a 340-cubic-inch (5.6-liter) V8 and four-speed manual car.
Unfortunately, this doesn't mean much because 340 cars are rather common unless it's the T/A homologation special (featuring a trio of two-barrel carburetors). Moreover, the original 340 V8 is long gone, having been replaced by an even more mundane 318-cubic-inch (5.2-liter) unit.
All told it's yet another 1970 Dodge Challenger that will be sacrificed to save other Mopars. It's sad, but that's how the cookie crumbles in the classic car world. However, if you think it's not too far gone, bidding is at only $3,750 with four days to go (with no reserve to worry about).
