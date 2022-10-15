Unrestored 1954 Studebaker Champion Looks Amazing, Unexpected Surprise Under the Hood

One-owner classics are usually more desirable than those that have been passed around several times. And that's mostly because you know where they've been all this time, and they come with full documentation and service records. But are one-owner classics also more expensive than the rest? Well, it depends on a few factors.
For starters, it's the iconic nameplates that usually fetch the big bucks. I'm talking about Chevrolet Bel Airs, Ford Thunderbirds, and muscle cars from the golden era. Second, it depends on the condition of the car. Because a one-owner vehicle isn't necessarily an unmolested classic. Some spent decades in improper storage and emerge as rust buckets that are difficult to save.
If you're looking for an unrestored, unmolested survivor that still looks the part and you're willing to settle for a less-famous nameplate, then this Studebaker might fit the bill. Yes, maybe it won't draw as much attention as a 1957 Bel Air at the local cars and coffee, but when it comes to condition and originality, this 1954 Champion is hard to beat.
Because even though it's almost 70 years old as of 2022 and it hasn't been restored, it looks almost perfect inside and out. Just look at that Shoshone Red paint and tell me it doesn't still hold the depth and shine of a recent paint job. Heck, my previous car looked horrible compared to this Studebaker after only 10 years of use.
The interior appears to be just as stunning. And the fact that it's a combination of cream and white makes things even better in my book. I don't know about you, but I'm a sucker for red cars with white interiors. Devoid of visible stains, tears, or cracks, this cabin needs nothing unless you suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder.
And even though the Champion was pretty much an affordable vehicle with not so many options to choose from, it's quite stylish in its simplicity. And it has a front bench for that authentic 1950s vibe.
The good news continues under the hood, where this Studebaker still has its original, numbers-matching engine. The mill in question is a 169-cubic-inch (2.8-liter) inline-six, which at the time was good for 85 horsepower. It was also the only option in 1954 before the company introduced a larger, 185-cubic-inch (3.0-liter) version with 101 horsepower.
But here's the catch: while the car itself was never restored, the engine was rebuilt a while back. The drivetrain is described as "excellent," and the seller says the engine has less than 5,000 miles (8,047 km) on it. Speaking of which, the odometer shows 72,000 miles (115,873 km), which isn't a lot for a car that's almost 70 years old.
Naturally, the Champion runs and drives as it should. Even though the car was parked for a few years, the tank was cleaned, the radiator was flushed, and the brakes were replaced at all four corners for proper operation.
After owning the car since new, the family has decided it's time to let it go to a new loving home. Offered by eBay seller "sarri66" in a no-reserve auction, the Champion starts at $17,000, and there are no bids with five days to go. For reference, 1954 Champions in Excellent condition are usually valued at more than $20,000, while examples in Concours-ready state tend to trade hands for close to $30,000.
If you're looking for an unrestored, unmolested survivor that still looks the part and you're willing to settle for a less-famous nameplate, then this Studebaker might fit the bill. Yes, maybe it won't draw as much attention as a 1957 Bel Air at the local cars and coffee, but when it comes to condition and originality, this 1954 Champion is hard to beat.
Because even though it's almost 70 years old as of 2022 and it hasn't been restored, it looks almost perfect inside and out. Just look at that Shoshone Red paint and tell me it doesn't still hold the depth and shine of a recent paint job. Heck, my previous car looked horrible compared to this Studebaker after only 10 years of use.
The interior appears to be just as stunning. And the fact that it's a combination of cream and white makes things even better in my book. I don't know about you, but I'm a sucker for red cars with white interiors. Devoid of visible stains, tears, or cracks, this cabin needs nothing unless you suffer from obsessive-compulsive disorder.
And even though the Champion was pretty much an affordable vehicle with not so many options to choose from, it's quite stylish in its simplicity. And it has a front bench for that authentic 1950s vibe.
The good news continues under the hood, where this Studebaker still has its original, numbers-matching engine. The mill in question is a 169-cubic-inch (2.8-liter) inline-six, which at the time was good for 85 horsepower. It was also the only option in 1954 before the company introduced a larger, 185-cubic-inch (3.0-liter) version with 101 horsepower.
But here's the catch: while the car itself was never restored, the engine was rebuilt a while back. The drivetrain is described as "excellent," and the seller says the engine has less than 5,000 miles (8,047 km) on it. Speaking of which, the odometer shows 72,000 miles (115,873 km), which isn't a lot for a car that's almost 70 years old.
Naturally, the Champion runs and drives as it should. Even though the car was parked for a few years, the tank was cleaned, the radiator was flushed, and the brakes were replaced at all four corners for proper operation.
After owning the car since new, the family has decided it's time to let it go to a new loving home. Offered by eBay seller "sarri66" in a no-reserve auction, the Champion starts at $17,000, and there are no bids with five days to go. For reference, 1954 Champions in Excellent condition are usually valued at more than $20,000, while examples in Concours-ready state tend to trade hands for close to $30,000.