Unofficial Hyundai Grandeur (Azera) Luxo-Sedan Aims for Genesis G90 Sidekick Glory

Need any proof that sedans are not ready to go down without a fight? Just take a general look at what the Hyundai-Kia partners are doing with their Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands. Then, let’s discuss CGI specifics.
Although an entire automotive industry seems to have eyes only for anything crossover, SUV, or truck-related, the reality is a bit different. Both across the real world and the imaginary realm, it seems. Our best real-world example comes in the form of Genesis’ brand-new G90 flagship.
Sure, one can easily bet a house and a couple of mortgages that South Korea’s G90 might never have the same outstanding sales popularity as Mercedes-Benz's S-Class (among others, such as the 7 Series or A8). But for anyone looking to stand out in a premium sedan crowd, its 2023 version is now even more luxurious, smarter, and more efficient than ever before.
Not to mention that it’s a looker! We explicitly mentioned the Hyundai Motor Group flagship instead of an affordable Hyundai entry into the traditional four-door world such as the seventh-generation Elantra (also known as Avante/i30 Sedan) because it’s time to virtually discuss yet another high-ranking member of the company’s family.
The good folks over at the Gotcha Cars channel on YouTube have continuously imagined the upcoming looks of the premium flagship sedan over the past weeks. As such, we now have a couple of videos (both embedded below, both in Korean – but there is also the CC translation option) to highlight the traditional front and rear three-quarter POVs.
And, frankly, if the virtual interpretation pans out, there’s a reason for sedan fans to rejoice. The segment not only is not dead, but it also might want to punch above its current weight. And at least attempt to show that it’s not going down without a proper fight. Now, if only the Grandeur (formerly Azera in the U.S.) would get the chance to prove its next-generation mettle on a truly global scale.
Sure, one can easily bet a house and a couple of mortgages that South Korea’s G90 might never have the same outstanding sales popularity as Mercedes-Benz's S-Class (among others, such as the 7 Series or A8). But for anyone looking to stand out in a premium sedan crowd, its 2023 version is now even more luxurious, smarter, and more efficient than ever before.
Not to mention that it’s a looker! We explicitly mentioned the Hyundai Motor Group flagship instead of an affordable Hyundai entry into the traditional four-door world such as the seventh-generation Elantra (also known as Avante/i30 Sedan) because it’s time to virtually discuss yet another high-ranking member of the company’s family.
The good folks over at the Gotcha Cars channel on YouTube have continuously imagined the upcoming looks of the premium flagship sedan over the past weeks. As such, we now have a couple of videos (both embedded below, both in Korean – but there is also the CC translation option) to highlight the traditional front and rear three-quarter POVs.
And, frankly, if the virtual interpretation pans out, there’s a reason for sedan fans to rejoice. The segment not only is not dead, but it also might want to punch above its current weight. And at least attempt to show that it’s not going down without a proper fight. Now, if only the Grandeur (formerly Azera in the U.S.) would get the chance to prove its next-generation mettle on a truly global scale.