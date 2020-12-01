Understanding Hyundai’s Innovative Noise-Canceling System

Hyundai Motor Group has recently launched its flagship SUV under the Genesis brand. The GV80 is a very well-designed luxury vehicle that offers a host of premium features, among which we find what the manufacturer calls “the world’s first Road Noise Active Noise Control (RANC) system.” Its stated purpose is to offer a quieter ride.
After the success of the first three Genesis sedans, the Korean carmaker expanded its range this year with the GV70 and GV80 SUVs. The latter has been developed to compete against established midsize luxury SUVs like the Acura MDX, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE, or Volvo XC90.
Genesis designers didn’t want to create a vehicle that just looks good, so they made every effort to create a luxury feeling inside it as well. They did so by incorporating an ergonomic design as well as using high-quality materials for the cabin and a wide range of technologies aimed at improving comfort.
This has been a key topic of research in the automotive industry for decades, and it was first approached by developing physical solutions such as structural damping and acoustic absorption incorporated into various body panels.
Noise-canceling materials such as sound-absorbing tiles or mufflers have become common in all modern-day vehicles, and although they were a major success, the mass reduction required to lower emissions and fuel consumption led to an increase of noise levels.
As a result, many automakers started to develop active noise control (ANC) technologies borrowed from audio equipment manufacturers to further reduce noise levels.
Hyundai Motor Group partnered with Samsung’s Harman International to develop RANC (Road-noise Active Noise Control), a system that promises not just a reduction but a complete elimination of road noise.
Thanks to the acceleration sensors mounted along with the suspension and chassis, as well as the suite of microphones, the RANC system calculates the vibration level from the road and sends the data to the DSP.
The processor generates an anti-noise wave, which is spread throughout the cabin using the audio system. The result is a miraculous cancelation of any outside noise.
Engineers calculated that it only takes about 0.009 seconds for road or engine noise to reach the cabin. As a result, they optimized the system to analyze and produce an inverted soundwave in only 0.002 seconds.
Thanks to this achievement, the new Genesis GV80 is said to offer passengers an unprecedented level of tranquility, which combined with the high-quality materials, high-tech features, and ergonomic interior design, deliver a supreme level of comfort.
The application of RANC will allow the Korean manufacturer to limit the use of conventional noise-reduction materials, resulting in lighter and more efficient vehicles. Moreover, they are focused on improving the system to cover the frequency range from 500 to 5,000 Hz.
