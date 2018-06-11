Ultraviolet Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Looks Brutal in Switzerland

The first known PTS Ultraviolet (non-metallic UNI; M4A) 991 GT2 RS has been seen by @justinschmoeller and @supercarsdotcom at Cars & Coffee Switzerland in Rheinfelden. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Ultraviolet was one of the two Special Colors for the 991.1 GT3 RS, and has since become an approved PTS color for the entire Porsche range. Among the gen 2 GT cars, I have also featured a 991.2 GT3 done in Ultraviolet. What are your thoughts on Ultraviolet for the 2RS? Photos courtesy of @justinschmoeller (1-4) and @supercarsdotcom (5-8). #PTSRS

