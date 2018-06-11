Ultraviolet Porsche 911 GT2 RS with Looks Brutal in Switzerland

The machine packs the optional Weissach Package, while also coming with the uber-light magnesium wheels, which are dressed in White Gold Metallic.
The dark bits of the W Pack are accompanied by the dark finish of the optional all-LED headlights.
And while the shots of the vehicle don't allow us to check out the cabin, we can still notice that the beast features the full bucket seats.
Since we mentioned the 2RS, we want to tell you that there are three main paths when it comes to the 700 hp beast blitzing the Nurburgring.
Of course, it all starts with the 6:47 production car lap record of the rear-wheel-drive special. However, this required works drivers, along with plenty of practice.
Next up, we have what can be labeled as a real-world blitz, namely the Sport Auto adventure, which resulted in a 6:58 chronograph number, with the magazine's Christian Gebhardt behind the wheel.
Last, but certainly not least, we need to discuss owners tracking their cars. And one GT2 RS driver recently delivered a splendid adventure of the sort, taking his twin-turbo animal to the Ring and completing over 150 laps.
The aficionado even got together with another GT2 RS owner on the Green Hell, delivering a wild chase.
Of course, things don't always go according to plan when lapping the Ring, which is why we ended up with a GT2 RS crash. Fortunately, the accident didn't seem to be the serious kind.
The first known PTS Ultraviolet (non-metallic UNI; M4A) 991 GT2 RS has been seen at Cars & Coffee Switzerland in Rheinfelden. This example sports the Weissach Package, magnesium wheels in satin White Gold Metallic, LED headlights, and full bucket seats. Ultraviolet was one of the two Special Colors for the 991.1 GT3 RS, and has since become an approved PTS color for the entire Porsche range. Among the gen 2 GT cars, there has also been a 991.2 GT3 done in Ultraviolet.