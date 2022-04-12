Ultra-Rare 2004 Aprilia RSV 1000 R Nera Has Low Mileage and Full Carbon Fiber Armor

One can never grow tired of admiring gnarly liter-bikes bred on the Italian Peninsula.
Back in 2004, the world was blessed with 200 copies of Aprilia’s special-edition RSV 1000 R Nera – an exotic masterpiece featuring carbon fiber bodywork, great looks and incredible performance. Although it didn’t quite manage to capture people’s attention as much as the House of Noale would’ve liked, this untamed gladiator is – by all accounts – a force to be reckoned with!
Underneath its glossy carbon fairings, the bike houses a fuel-injected 998cc V-twin engine with dual overhead camshafts, four valves per cylinder and a sizeable compression ratio of 11.8:1. This bad boy is connected to a hydraulically-actuated wet multi-plate clutch and a six-speed transmission, which keeps the rear magnesium wheel in motion by means of a drive chain.
When the crank rotates at about 9,500 rpm, the liquid-cooled power source is fully capable of delivering 139 feral stallions. In the proximity of 7,500 spins per minute, you’ll be experiencing as much as 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) of brutal twisting force. If you were to push it to the limit, the RSV 1000 R Nera would eradicate the quarter-mile in no more than 10.7 spine-tingling seconds.
Ultimately, Aprilia’s gem will plateau at a terrifying top speed of 173 mph (278 kph). The powertrain hardware rests inside an aluminum twin-spar frame, whose front end is supported by TiN-coated 43 mm (1.7 inches) upside-down Ohlins forks. At the opposite pole, suspension duties are taken good care of thanks to a piggyback monoshock that’s adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping.
For abundant stopping power, the Italian rarity counts on dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) discs and four-piston Brembo calipers up north, along with a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor and a two-piston caliper down south. Before the creature’s 4.8-gallon (18-liter) fuel tank receives any juice, the whole shebang will tip the scales at a mere 386 pounds (175 kg).
Now that we’ve examined the essentials, let’s talk more specifically about the RSV 1000 R Nera pictured in this article’s photo gallery. For starters, the bike’s digital odometer tells us that it has only been ridden for approximately 1,300 miles (2,100 km). Moreover, one may find an assortment of aftermarket goodies installed by the previous owner, including a red solo saddle, titanium Akrapovic pipework and an inconspicuous tail tidy.
The two-wheeled treasure was recently serviced with fresh fluids, new fork seals and a premium fuel filter, while its wheels have been wrapped in grippy Dunlop Sportmax Q4 tires with 2018 date codes. Well, that’s just about everything you need to know about this limited-edition RSV 1000 R, and you may be stoked to learn that it’s currently up for grabs on Iconic Motorbike Auctions! The top bid of $13,600 is far from meeting the reserve, so feel free to submit yours by April 13.
