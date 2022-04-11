2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Convertible VIN 001 Sells for $1 Million

Back in January 2022, the peeps at Barrett-Jackson auctioned off the first Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition for a mind-boggling $3.6 million to Rick Hendrick. The big kahuna of Hendrick Automotive Group and owner of Hendrick Motorsports also purchased the first Corvette Z06 Convertible for $1 million, bringing the total amount of money raised to $4.6 million.
The original $3.6 million benefitted Operation Homefront, a nonprofit focused on building secure, stable, and strong military families. The subsequent million benefits the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Teacher Quality & Retention Program, a fellowship that supports aspiring teachers.
“General Motors is honored to support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund on its mission to empower students and educators for success,” said Chevrolet global vice president Scott Bell. “The proceeds from the sale of the first retail Corvette Z06 Convertible will support high-caliber training for future educators studying at HBCUs and PBIs across the nation."
The sports car sold by Barrett-Jackson at the Palm Beach Auction isn’t the specification that will reside in Rick Hendrick’s garage but a pre-production demonstrator finished in Amplify Orange Tint. Gifted with the Z07 performance package and the optional carbon-fiber wheels, this prototype also happens to be the sportiest specification of the Z06 so far.
Capable of pulling 1.22 Gs on a 300-foot skidpad, the Z06 Z07 needs 2.6 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour). It was three-tenths quicker than the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray with the Z51 performance package. This incredible piece of American engineering rides on Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R ZP summer-only rubber boots. The rear steamrollers measure 345/25 by 21 inches, while the fronts are 275/30 by 20 inches.
Derived from the flat-plane crankshaft V8 of the C8.R, the LT6 is the highest horsepower naturally-aspirated V8 ever fitted to a production car. A screamer of an engine that revs to 8,600 rpm, the 5.5-liter powerplant develops 670 ponies at 8,400 rpm and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) at 6,300 rpm.
