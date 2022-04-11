Mint-Condition 1971 Honda CB750 Four K1 With Low Mileage Is Genuinely Irresistible

If you need to quench your thirst for vintage four-banger glory, this well-preserved CB750 will be like a cold drink on a hot summer day.
Taste and personal opinions can vary significantly from rider to rider, but few will ever question the mighty legacy of a two-wheeled icon like the CB750. Having spawned the revolutionary UJM (Universal Japanese Motorcycle) movement back in 1969, Honda’s legend will always be remembered as a groundbreaking phenomenon in our collective imagination.
In our day and age, first-gen CB750s are almost guaranteed to fetch some serious dough whenever they appear at auction, but we can expect their value to increase even further as time goes by. The untarnished specimen pictured above these paragraphs belongs to the 1971 model-year, and it has only covered approximately 13k miles (21,000 km) of asphalt during its life.
Within the bike’s steel double cradle framework lies an air-cooled 736cc inline-four engine, featuring a single overhead cam, two valves per cylinder and a quartet of 28 mm (1.1 inches) Keihin carbs. The four-stroke mill is good for up to 67 hp at 8,000 rpm and 44 pound-feet (60 Nm) of twist at about 7,000 spins. Upon reaching the tarmac, this force can lead to a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
As far as the suspension hardware is concerned, the CB750 Four K1 comes equipped with 35 mm telescopic forks at the front and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the other end. Stopping power is provided by a hydraulic 296 mm (11.7 inches) brake disc up north and a conventional drum measuring 180 mm (7.1 inches) down south.
The antique wonder has a dry weight of 480 pounds (218 kg), and its fuel tank can store 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of distilled hydrocarbons when filled to the brim. This speckless ‘71 MY head-turner is preparing to change hands as we speak, and it’ll be listed on Bring a Trailer until Saturday, April 16. For now, the top bid is placed at just over five grand, but it probably won’t be staying that way for very long.
