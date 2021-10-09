Ultimate Ball and Buck Jeep Has Arrived As $110k CJ-8 ARB Overland Edition

This Might Be the Most Customizable E-bike, Offers Unlimited Colors, Is Entirely Handmade

In case you’re not into fishing and hunting, for our information (myself included) Ball and Buck is a fancy outdoor clothing and shoe company. But, oddly enough, they also have a lucrative side business taking old Jeeps up to contemporary standards. 26 photos



That one comes to improve drivability, functionality, and comfort – all without sacrificing the original looks. Prices for a Ball and Buck restomod kick off at $65k, but if that’s too cheap for you the company recently introduced its new CJ-8 Scrambler ARB Overland Edition. This one almost doubles the starting price to $110k and can also go up to $145k with a simple flip of the engine choice.



As such, the base powertrain is an inline-six AMC 4.2-liter, but for the higher quotation, one can get a 5.3-liter V8 or a 2.8-liter Cummins diesel. But, as the name suggests, there are lots of other improvements directed towards adventurers and overland fans. And, although it says



Quadratec, Raceline Wheels, BF Goodrich, Gunner Kennels, Kentrol, and builder Bird Buggy are chief among them. Plus, the company promises that each special CJ-8 from this new limited series will have more than 15 exclusive features. That’s a lot, so we’re just going to mention a few, such as the two-inch (5 cm) Old Man Emu suspension lift kit, custom stainless bumpers, or



