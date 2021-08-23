Ford Ranger and Toyota FJ Cruiser Ready for Summer Adventures With ARB 4x4 Base Rack

ARB 4x4 Accessories’ American division had a very cool breakthrough this year when it joined Blue Oval’s custom 2021 Ford Bronco Moab lineup. But they have been diligently catering to all sorts of model series as well.
Case in point, we recently ogled at a crimson 2020 Toyota 4Runner dubbed “Speedcrush” and imagined Lightning McQueen’s character hitting the off-road trail with it for some cool summer road trips. And the great name is not a one-hit-wonder, as we previously also checked out a pickup truck nicknamed “The Lone Ranger.”
It was naturally the company’s take on the U.S.-specification Ford Ranger and this time around we’re here to discuss it again. This is because ARB is looking to allow even more customers the opportunity for some great adventures before the autumn season begins. So, they are expanding the availability of their new-for-America Base Rack to the 2019-2021 Ford Ranger, as well as the 2007-2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser.
Additionally, they have updated kits available for the Land Rover Range Rover Classic, the Jeep Cherokee XJ, as well as the Toyota Land Cruiser 60 Series. As far as the Base Rack is concerned, it was first revealed last year at home in Australia and looks to deliver “the next phase in roof rack evolution” more than forty-five years since the company first appeared on the market... with a roof rack.
Their model has a crossbeam formation setup and a lightweight, fully welded aluminum construction. What makes it unique compared to rival offerings is the “unique dovetail mounting extrusion for greater versatility, flexibility, and speed when it comes to the attachment and placement of cargo & accessories.”
This isn’t the only interesting accessory made available by the American division of the company this summer, as ARB has also introduced its next-generation Intensity V2 LED driving lights. And we can easily imagine a modern Ford Ranger pickup truck or the vintage-looking FJ Cruiser going for shiny road trips while sporting all sorts of overlanding necessities on top of the cabin.
