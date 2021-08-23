Bentley Flying Spur Isn’t Fast Enough for Mansory, Tuner Bathes It in Carbon Fiber

3 Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid Odyssean Is a Mouthful, a Sign of Things to Come

Alongside the 6.75-liter V8, Bentley also retired the Mulsanne last summer. The flagship role has since been taken by the Flying Spur, which has received a few updates earlier this year. Now, the luxury sedan has entered Mansory’s portfolio, yet the changes are rather discreet by their standards. 9 photos



Taking a closer look at the pics released by Mansory on social media and shared in the gallery reveals that the entire hood was made of the lightweight material, together with the grille surround. The multi-spoke wheels with orange trim, shod in Continental tires, bear the tuner’s signature on the center caps, and their emblem also lies on the trunk lid, right below the Bentley logo.



Custom tread plates that read ‘Mansory’ and ‘More Than Racing’ greet occupants upon opening the doors. The rest of the interior on the pictured car boasts white leather and lost of carbon fiber accents, as well as the usual metal trim. Even though it’s not visible in the images dropped earlier today, it also has 3D embossing in the leather seats, Mansory says.



With the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration taking only 3.8 seconds (3.7 sec from 0 to 60 mph/96 kph), and a 207 mph (333 kph) top speed, no one can say that the Flying Spur is slow.



However, HP (635 PS / 467 kW ) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) to 700 HP (710 PS / 522 kW) and 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). The extra oomph is said to drop the sprint time by two tenths of a second.



Mansory didn’t say anything about the pricing part, yet anyone who can afford to buy a brand new



