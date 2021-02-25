Tall and Proud 1983 Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler Ready for a Spring in the Wild

In most parts of the world, time has come for people to begin storing their winter gear and pull out the spring one. We’ll soon be seeing cars with their tops down cruising by, motorcycles whooshing about, and off-roaders heading for the trails.
Because spring is about nature, the vehicles that are meant to give people freedom from the confines of their steel and concrete fortresses will probably take center stage when it comes to sales, on both the new and pre-owned markets.
Although no longer in production for decades, the Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler is a solid proposition for people on the lookout for adventure this spring. Introduced in 1981 as the long-wheelbase version of the CJ-7, and fitted with a bed at the back, it was produced in small enough numbers and with the right hardware to make it desirable on today’s pre-owned market.
During February’s Truck Month here on autoevolution, we’ve featured several CJs of this variety, but before we sign off on this coverage, there’s at least one more worthy of a closer look.
We dug it up on the lot of a dealer called Gateway Classic Cars, waiting for the next master to serve with its on-road and off-road prowess.
Selling for $40,000, the 1983 model comes with the 258ci (4.2-liter) engine the carmaker was offering back then, tied to a four-speed manual that sends motion to the BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/As tires.
Wrapped in black with shiny hues on the grille, bumper and side mirrors, the CJ-8 is described as “a city slicker on the weekdays,” but the perfect ride to take for a weekend out in the wild.
The Jeep shows 60,300 miles (97,000 km) of use on the odometer, and it is going, as said, for $40,000, which is slightly more than what you’d pay for a brand new Gladiator.
Although no longer in production for decades, the Jeep CJ-8 Scrambler is a solid proposition for people on the lookout for adventure this spring. Introduced in 1981 as the long-wheelbase version of the CJ-7, and fitted with a bed at the back, it was produced in small enough numbers and with the right hardware to make it desirable on today’s pre-owned market.
During February’s Truck Month here on autoevolution, we’ve featured several CJs of this variety, but before we sign off on this coverage, there’s at least one more worthy of a closer look.
We dug it up on the lot of a dealer called Gateway Classic Cars, waiting for the next master to serve with its on-road and off-road prowess.
Selling for $40,000, the 1983 model comes with the 258ci (4.2-liter) engine the carmaker was offering back then, tied to a four-speed manual that sends motion to the BF Goodrich All-Terrain T/As tires.
Wrapped in black with shiny hues on the grille, bumper and side mirrors, the CJ-8 is described as “a city slicker on the weekdays,” but the perfect ride to take for a weekend out in the wild.
The Jeep shows 60,300 miles (97,000 km) of use on the odometer, and it is going, as said, for $40,000, which is slightly more than what you’d pay for a brand new Gladiator.