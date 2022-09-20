Uber Wants to Phase Out Internal Combustion Engine Fleet by 2030, Will Go Full-Electric

Uber is embracing battery electric power and according to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, the ride hailing giant wants its entire fleet to feature EVs by 2030. If a driver does not have an EV by then, they will not be allowed to join the platform.
The company is already making an effort to add more electric vehicles to its fleet via its Comfort Electric option, which is now available in 15 additional U.S. cities, bringing the total to 25 cities/states in North America, reports CBS News.
However, the ultimate goal is to have a fully electric fleet, which means finally giving internal combustion engine cars the kiss of death.
“We have a target to be fully electric in the U.S., Canada and Europe,” explained the CEO.
When asked whether a driver who has a gas-powered car will be allowed on the platform in this not-too-distant future, Khosrowshahi clearly stated: “No, if we’re doing our job, we’re gonna be all-electric.”
According to the EPA, transportation is the single largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States, and EVs are expected to help with this issue. Unfortunately, battery electric models don’t come cheap (they cost an average of $60,000) - although Uber plans to spend $800 million to help offset the cost for its drivers.
The company will also pay drivers a dollar for every EV trip they make, while also providing discounts on charging. Just recently, Uber teamed up with Hertz in a bid to give drivers the option of renting Teslas on a weekly or monthly basis.
One Uber driver, Mallissa Gilgen, has been renting a red Tesla since March of this year and she’s been making $200 more per week because of it.
“I don’t know about you but $200 a week adds up you know? For me and my family, that is like a week’s worth of groceries right there.”
She also said that fewer people have been cancelling their trips once they see they’re getting picked up in a Tesla, and then leave larger tips.
