18-Year-Old Claiming to Have Leaked the GTA 6 Videos Was Apparently Also the Uber Hacker

More on this:

1 Owner Gets His Model 3 Accidentally Hacked by Tesla, Through Someone Random in Europe

2 Watch This $80,000 Tesla Model Y Get Hacked With $20 Hardware

3 Unofficially Official: Anyone Can Now Hack Android Auto, CarPlay Into Their Tesla

4 Here Is Research Showing How Easy It Is to Steal Cars

5 Tesla Model 3 Hacked for More Insights into Performance Version